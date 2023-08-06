MISSION — With the parading pups and a howling contest, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute celebrated its 25 year anniversary on Aug. 5. Community members participated in fun activities and wandered the exhibits for free, coming together to celebrate the important role of the cultural institute.

A pup parade kicked off the day, with a small group of people gathering outside Tamastslikt to show off their dogs. Three dogs participated in the event, two dressed in traditional regalia and one in a Beetlejuice costume. In the categories of traditional/regalia, superhero and humorous all three were able to take home a prize of dog treats and toys.

