Kian Sanchez, 5, center, member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, gives his best coyote howl, which won him first place at the howling contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
Parker, 6, dressed as the movie character Beetlejuice struts in front of the judges Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Parker won first place in the humorous contest.
Angel Weaselhead, 15, of the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs, plays with her dog Yogi, 3, after Yogi’s walk in front of the judges Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Yogi won first place for the superhero contest.
Shi Yazhi, 4, strolls in front of the judges wearing traditional regalia Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Yazhi won first place for the traditional regalia contest. His owner, Tyrea Pete, is Navajo and also a members of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Jill Clark hugs her dog Parker, 6, after winning first place for the humorous contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Parker is dressed as the movie character Beetlejuice.
Margot Wallahee, 7, of the Yakama Nation and Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, holds her second place prize — a stuffed coyote — at the howling contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
Bobbie Conner, executive director of Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, discusses the importance of preserving accurate historical stories told from the tribes' perspective Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
Kian Sanchez, 5, center, member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, gives his best coyote howl, which won him first place at the howling contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
Parker, 6, dressed as the movie character Beetlejuice struts in front of the judges Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Parker won first place in the humorous contest.
Angel Weaselhead, 15, of the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs, plays with her dog Yogi, 3, after Yogi’s walk in front of the judges Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Yogi won first place for the superhero contest.
Shi Yazhi, 4, strolls in front of the judges wearing traditional regalia Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Yazhi won first place for the traditional regalia contest. His owner, Tyrea Pete, is Navajo and also a members of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Jill Clark hugs her dog Parker, 6, after winning first place for the humorous contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the puppy parade at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission. Parker is dressed as the movie character Beetlejuice.
Margot Wallahee, 7, of the Yakama Nation and Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, holds her second place prize — a stuffed coyote — at the howling contest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
Bobbie Conner, executive director of Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, discusses the importance of preserving accurate historical stories told from the tribes' perspective Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Mission.
MISSION — With the parading pups and a howling contest, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute celebrated its 25 year anniversary on Aug. 5. Community members participated in fun activities and wandered the exhibits for free, coming together to celebrate the important role of the cultural institute.
A pup parade kicked off the day, with a small group of people gathering outside Tamastslikt to show off their dogs. Three dogs participated in the event, two dressed in traditional regalia and one in a Beetlejuice costume. In the categories of traditional/regalia, superhero and humorous all three were able to take home a prize of dog treats and toys.
Angel Weaselhead, member of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, dressed her young miniature poodle Yogi as a grass dancer. Donning his traditional regalia, Yogi won the superhero category for “snagging all the aunties.”
Soon after the pups embraced their spotlight, the celebration moved inside Tamastslikt for the children’s howling contest. More than a dozen children lined up to participate, each giving their best imitation of a coyote howl. The howls, judged not only on how closely they imitate a coyote but creativity as well.
The three winners each received a stuffed animal from Tamastslikt’s gift shop.
Beyond the puppy parade and howling contest, there was a hand drum contest in the afternoon with cash prizes.
Bobbie Conner, executive director of Tamastslikt, said the anniversary is a day to celebrate not only the cultural institute’s role in the community, “but also our community's role in Tamastslikt’s development and existence.”
Tamastslikt was made aiming to accurately tell the tribes’ story from their own perspective, perpetuate and preserve knowledge and support the tribal economy. She said elders guided the storytelling process for the museum exhibits, deciding what story should be told and how. Many of their voices are heard in exhibits
“Our story has been told in a lot of ways that are inaccurate and in a lot of ways that were completely biased” Conner said, “from the perspective of the people who came into our country.”
With 25 years passed, Conner said the “we are” exhibit, which portrays the tribe as it is now, is being updated to capture the last quarter century as well as the long history before now. She said about eight exhibit zones are being updated, and the cultural institute hopes to be done by the end of the year.
More information about Tamastslikt Cultural Institute can be found at www.tamastslikt.org. The current rotating exhibit, “Treasures from the Vault,” leaves on Aug. 19.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.