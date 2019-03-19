PENDLETON — Two members of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office will receive awards for their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road.
The sheriff’s office announced the Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force selected sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Roberts as the “2018 DUII Trainer of the Year” and senior deputy Nathan Rankin as the “2018 DUII Enforcement Deputy of the Year.”
The nonprofit based in Albany aims to train and consult with law enforcement and other community and professional partners to curtail impaired driving. The task force will present the awards to the local officers at its conference in April in Canyonville.
The organization recognized the sheriff’s office in 2017 as its “Agency of the Year.” The sheriff’s office in a written statement congratulated Roberts and Rankin for earning the awards.
