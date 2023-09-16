BMCC Farm II
A sign Dec. 4, 2020, along Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton advertises the future site of Blue Mountain Community College’s Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II. Groundbreaking for FARM II was to take place Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, but an issue concerning property taxation has delayed the project.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The groundbreaking for Blue Mountain Community College's Farm II project is on hold.

Turning the first earth on BMCC's Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II was to take place Monday, Sept. 18, along Southwest 18th Street in Pendleton near the city's convention center. But college President Mark Browning said a last-minute revelation about the taxability of the construction site has pushed off the start.

