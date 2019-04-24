Tia Gentner and a few fellow Pendleton homeowners received key help in recovering from the McKay Creek flooding thanks to Team Rubicon.
“They’re lifesavers,” Gentner said.
Ten volunteers of the international nonprofit worked this week in McKay neighborhoods, offering to remove soaked carpet, tear out ruined walls and more at zero cost to the homeowners. Bill Blair of Albany is Team Rubicon’s administrator for the Salem/Eugene metro area and oversaw the effort in Pendleton. He said Gentner’s two-story home on Southwest 39th Street was the crew’s last “muck-out.”
Gentner, the single mom of a college-age daughter, said she bought the home in 2009, and the morning of Sunday, April 14, she planned to take care of laundry, only to find 6.5 inches of standing water.
She called friends over to help. The nearest water pump she could rent was in the Tri-Cities because other McKay Creek residents were already fighting the flooding in their homes.
Gentner and company pumped out most of the water. Monday morning she found the level crept up to 8 inches. She said the situation was baffling.
Her house is a good distance away from McKay Creek and not in the flood zone, and the neighbors on either side did not have water rising in their homes. She worked to pump out the muddy mess, then ripped up the carpet, which revealed the source of the water: a crack in the home’s foundation.
The home’s lower floor was dry Wednesday afternoon, and bereft of walls to the 4-foot mark, along with cabinets and even a toilet. Blair said the aim of the muck-outs is to leave places “TR ready,” meaning the homeowner or contractor can get right to repairs.
Still, he said, Gentner’s home was not as bad as others. The crew spent two days removing 8 feet of walls from a home where water was 34 inches deep but wicked up the walls to about twice that height.
The Team Rubicon members all lived within 450 miles of Pendleton, Blair said, and came from as far away as Seattle and Tillamook. Blair, an Army veteran who served 1968-72, said he got involved with the nongovernmental organization about a year-and-half ago after seeing something about it during a football game.
“The hair stood up on my back and I got chills,” he said.
Team Rubicon strives to unite military veterans with emergency responders to take on disasters and aid with disaster relief. Blair said he joined the next day and less than two weeks later was helping folks in Houston, Texas.
“This is what veterans need,” Blair said. “It gives a sense of community, a sense of purpose.”
Umatilla County Emergency Manager Tom Roberts during the flooding reached out to Team Rubicon for help. Roberts built a relationship with the organization in early 2018 when Mike West, the Tri-Cities administrator for the Northwest Region of Team Rubicon, assembled volunteers to help a family near Milton-Freewater recover from flooding along the North Fork Walla Walla River. West, former Army and retired from law enforcement, also was part of the team in Gentner’s home wielding hammers, saws and crowbars.
Being a part of Team Rubicon, he said, gives him a sense of satisfaction from helping others, and the people he gets to work with share that attitude. In his two years with the organization, he said, he has helped clear roads for access to wildfires in Colorado and aided victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and Hurricane Michael in Florida. And his wife and 18-year-old daughter now are members as well.
“It’s become a family thing,” West said.
Gentner recognizes that value, The flood ruined old family photos, the kind of memorabilia no amount of insurance can replace.
“I lost a lot of them, that was the worst,” she said.
But she also is making the best of the situation. She said she told her daughter that until she can complete repairs downstairs, they will be bunking together for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.