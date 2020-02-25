LA GRANDE — The fourth annual Technology Expo at Eastern Oregon University brings high school students from multiple districts together for a day of hands-on experience with technology.
EOU and Greater Oregon ScienceTechnology Engineering and Math partner to host the event April 2. Students dig into hardware and software in different academic departments across the campus, gaining skills they might not have access to within their school districts.
“This event encourages students to grow their interests and help them develop their talents as they move past graduation,” said Jeff Carman, the director of internet technology at EOU and event coordinator.
University students and faculty collaborate on full technology immersion experiences, showing attendees the importance of technology and how it relates to a variety of career fields. Providing this resource to high school students is another way Eastern expands student access, opportunity and completion, according to a press release.
The Technology Expo also exposes students to one of Eastern’s newest offerings — eSports. This extracurricular club and newly established competitive team showcase the cutting-edge world of competitive video gaming at a collegiate level.
Students also learn how complex instruments contribute to conducting experiments, how to research and track human performance with digital tools and about digital photography and fabrication technologies that transform images.
This event coincides with a technology career fair hosted by Eastern’s Career Center. Additionally, admissions office staff will offer campus tours during one of the sessions for visiting prospective students.
Students can choose from 10 sessions. To sign up visit eou.edu/techexpo. For more information contact Carman at jcarman@eou.edu.
