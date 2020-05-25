PENDLETON — Lynn Tompkins met the eight teenage philanthropists in a Zoom room.
Tompkins had applied for a grant from the CommuniCare club at Pendleton High School. The club is essentially a tiny foundation where students raise money, and then give it away, learning about the wide world of nonprofits as they go. They raise money, ask for grant requests, analyze them, perform site visits and announce their awards.
This year, with COVID-19, site visits instead became video calls.
Tompkins, executive director of Blue Mountain Wildlife, asked for $2,000 for teaching the public and youth about lead-free hunting and preventing lead from getting into the food chain. When Tompkins logged on, the teens took turns asking questions about her strategic plan, financial stability, how many birds the rehabilitation center rescues annually, how she would use the money and how she would measure the lead-free program’s success. Club advisor Jill Gregg served as moderator.
“Those kids had done their homework,” Tompkins said. “They asked the same questions any foundation would.”
Along the way, Tompkins mentioned how the pandemic had halted the center’s heavy participation at Outdoor School this spring. She talked about her dream of livestreaming from the center’s flight pens, a way to do education and outreach virtually.
“She just mentioned it offhand,” said senior Emily Long, a CommuniCare member.
But it stuck. The next day, club members reassembled on Zoom to divvy up the money between finalists. The club had $12,019 to give away, with matching money from the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. After awarding funds to six local organizations, including Tompkins $2,000 for the lead-free hunting program, they had $1,720 left over.
“Lynn had been kind of thinking out loud about how the cameras have always been a dream. Everyone just rode the wave,” Gregg said. “They decided to fund Lynn’s first cameras and help her start her remote learning program.”
Tompkins said she will use the $1,720 to purchase the bulk of eight cameras and an ethernet cable. Most of the labor will be donated. The cameras will go into a complex of cages currently being constructed behind the headquarters.
It’s not often a foundation grants money that wasn’t even requested, but the young grantors couldn’t have chosen better if they sought someone who squeezes every iota of benefit from grant and other donor dollars awarded to Blue Mountain Wildlife.
The facility is far from lavish. On Saturday, Tompkins fed injured and orphaned baby birds in a cramped room filled with cages. She stood on a battered linoleum floor. The cages had “Elect George Murdock” signs clipped inside the cage doors to shade the birds and give them cover.
The money coming from supporters and grants prioritizes animal care, not human comfort. The facility has top-of-line equipment for such things as lead detection and radiography, and out behind the main building an $83,000 complex of aviaries is going up, slated to be finished next week. Two 30 foot by 50 foot flight pens will accommodate turkey vultures and a great gray owl. Six smaller spaces will shelter a snowy owl, two bald eagles, a golden eagle and two red-tailed hawks. Three other hawks (rough-legged, ferruginous and a Harlan’s hawk) will room together.
Soon people will be able to click onto a live video feed from the aviaries.
“A volunteer is building a website for streaming,” Tompkins said. “There will be one camera in each pen.”
The CommuniCare club, which started in 2016, chooses a different focus every year. This time, the members elected to support projects related to the arts or environmental stewardship. The students announced the awards to the grantees with surprise Zoom calls. The favorite call was to Tompkins, who was tickled with the news about the camera money.
After all the work involved in raising funds, researching grant proposals, interviewing and making final decisions, the students soaked in the reactions of grantees.
“It’s important for people to know high schoolers are interested in helping,” Long said. “We are responsible and we do think about other people and we can make an impact. It’s nice for adults to take us seriously.”
Gregg praised her students’ work dispensing grants despite an ongoing pandemic.
“It energized the students and gave them the power to do something positive during this unsettling time,” Gregg said. “They were able to able to make a positive difference in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.