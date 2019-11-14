PENDLETON — The Columbia Valley region is nestled between Bordeaux, France, and Napa Valley, California, according to Dr. Kevin Pogue, professor of geology at Whitman College and grape farmer consultant.
Not actually, but in terms of grape growing and wine production. And according to Pogue, just a two-degree temperature increase could have the Columbia Valley wine region in Oregon and Washington producing the same quality of Cabernet Sauvignon that put Napa Valley on the map.
Not to say that California’s famous wine country will stop producing wines altogether.
“Farmers are not dumb,” Pogue said. “They will adjust, and grape growers will adjust.”
And they have. In California, some wineries have equipment that “de-alcoholizes” wine from grapes that have soaked up too much sun and produced lots of alcohol-forming sugars. Some wineries add water or acidify their wines to cope with the effects of a changing climate as well.
Pogue spoke last week during a fundraiser for the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, where he shared research about the future of Eastern Oregon and Washington wines in the face of climate change.
And while, according to a study published in 2016 by the European Geosciences Union, a global temperature increase of just two degrees could mean less fresh water, the destruction of coral reefs and the lengthening of heatwaves, it could also mean an increase in the amount of wine produced in the area, and at other more high-elevation locations like Spokane, Washington.
“A little bit of global warming, and you’re going to have a viticulture zone right here in (Pendleton),” Pogue joked last week.
In Milton-Freewater, he said, orchards are being replaced with vines, which take less water to produce.
So what’s making the area so great for growing grapes? The Columbia Valley region, which has an area of 11 million acres in Washington and part of Oregon, has a 10-month-long frost-free growing season, which accommodates more grape varieties than a short season would. According to the Oregon Wine Board, hot days and cool nights ensure grapes preserve their acidity.
Watermill Winery in Milton-Freewater takes advantage of the extended growing season to produce grapes for Syrah and Cabernet wines.
“We have a nice long growing season,” said Leonard Brown, the vineyard manager at Watermill Wineries in Milton-Freewater. “We get the ample heat we need for ripening, we also have some good soils around here, adaptable for wine grapes. Probably the worst thing we have here is our cold winters.”
And those cold winter temperatures started early this year, according to Brown. Last month was the coldest October on record since 1905, which can be devastating for some grapes.
“Grapes can’t tolerate cold temperatures,” Brown said.
But as for increasing temperatures, Brown hasn’t noticed much of a difference. In some vineyards, he said, they’ve laid down sod to cool off the soil.
“It hasn’t concerned us,” he said. “As far as climate change goes, it’s definitely warming up. But it’s also more drastic weather extremes and storms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.