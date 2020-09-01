PENDLETON — Preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton, temperatures at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport averaged slightly warmer than normal during the month of August.
The average temperature for the month was 72.8 degrees, a full degree above normal. The average high for the month was 88.4 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded during the month was 103 degrees on Aug. 16.
The average low temperature for the month was 57.2 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees above normal. The lowest recorded degree for the month was 45 degrees on Aug. 30.
On 11 days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on three days.
Precipitation totaled 0.05 inches during August, which was 0.33 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on one day.
Precipitation this year has reached 8.68 inches, which is 0.59 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at the airport has been 10.19 inches, which is 1.90 inches below normal.
