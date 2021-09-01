The late afternoon sun silhouettes a trio of riders Aug. 12, 2021, while riding a swing at the Umatilla County Fair in Hermiston. Area temperatures in August were warmer than normal, the National Weather Service Office in Pendleton reported.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced slightly warmer than normal temperatures during the month of August, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 73.1 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 87.5 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 105 degrees recorded on Aug. 3. On 13 days during the month temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, and it was over 100 degrees on six days in August, according to the monthly climate summary.
Low temperatures averaged 58.7 degrees, 1.9 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 42 degrees, recorded on Aug. 24.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.01 inches, which was 0.37 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on one day, according to the monthly climate summary.
Precipitation for the year is 4.36 inches, which is 3.73 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 8.81 inches, 3.28 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest wind gust was 45 mph on Aug. 17, the report said.
The outlook for September from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport fall from 83 degrees at the start of September to 72 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 54 degrees to 45 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.57 inches.
