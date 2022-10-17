PENDLETON — An opportunity to get behind the wheel, or handlebars, of an electric vehicle and take it for a test drive will be available to locals Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the annual Fall Energy Symposium at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The electric vehicle mobile showcase is a collaborative effort between Pacific Power and the nonprofit Forth, and aims to give residents of rural Oregon communities the opportunity to test drive electric cars and bikes.
"The showcase is designed to bring electric transportation technology directly to rural and traditionally underserved communities," Lisa Scholin, a spokesperson for the showcase explained. "Visitors can test drive electric cars and bikes and go inside the mobile center outfitted with touch screen monitors that show public chargers around Oregon and talk with on-site experts who can use the 'EV Finder' tool to match drivers to their ideal EV, based on their lifestyle and budget. There is no cost to attend."
The mobile showcase will be open to the public 9-11 a.m. Fall Energy Symposium attendees will receive a tour of the mobile showcase at noon. The Pendleton Convention Center is at 1601 Westgate.
