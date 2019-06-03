PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest, in partnership with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Asotin County Sportsmen, and other sponsors, are hosting the 25th annual Kid’s Fishing Days with events at West Evans Pond and Rainbow Lake on June 8-9.
Events at both locations will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with fishing instruction, games, snacks, prizes and environmental education activities for children and adults alike.
The Fishing Days are free for all participants under the age of 14 and no license is required for anyone under the age of 14 in the state of Washington. Children participating in the events must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing poles will be available on loan for those who do not have one and volunteers will be on site to provide instruction to first-time anglers. Free hot dogs and soda pop will be provided to all kids who register and participate.
“We will have lots for the kids to do, including casting contests with prizes for each age group and awards for the biggest fish caught during official derby hours,” said Bill Dowdy, Umatilla National Forest fish biologist. The lake will be stocked with legal and trophy-sized fish for the event.
West Evans Pond is located approximately two miles west of Clarkston, Washington, on Highway 12. Rainbow Lake is located approximately 22 miles southwest of Pomeroy, Washington, on the Tucannon River.
