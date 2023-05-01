PENDLETON — First grade teacher Krysten Horn at Sherwood Heights Elementary School, Pendleton, always has been passionate about books, so for the 2022-23 school year, she decided she’d have her first-grade students write one.
“I’m big into teacher TikTok and one morning I was scrolling before school started when I got the idea from this program called Student Treasures,” Horn said. “They have a program where they send teachers the materials to make a book with their classes for free, and it was all over TikTok with teachers who’d made these books.”
Horn soon made contact with Student Treasures and began planning for her class to write an alphabet picture book where each student would write and illustrate their own page. Only in her second full year as a first grade teacher, Horn sought help from her mentor, Tamelin Brown, who immediately signed on.
“This was Mrs. Brown’s classroom before it was mine, and for the both of us, books are our love language,” Horn said. “We both love to share our love of reading with the students and so when it came time to put the book together, Mrs. Brown stepped in and helped with every step along the way.”
Finding the topicWith Brown’s help, Horn announced her plans to her class as the school year began with what she described as total excitement from her new students. All that was left to do was decide what the book would be about.
“When the book and the pages arrived, it was so nice and high quality, we divided up the pages and I did a PowerPoint for the class to show them what the process was going to be like,” Horn said. “We chose kindness as the theme of our book, especially after COVID and the last couple of years in education, the kids really need that social and emotional education and they really need that push on how to be kind.”
And with that, “The ABC’s of Kindness” was underway.
Getting her students to read and appreciate books in the first grade has never been a challenge, Horn said, explaining the students often are quite curious about books, and seem to value their developing reading skills amongst themselves.
It can be more of a challenge to help young students with their emotions and social skills, she said, especially with a first-grade class in 2023, which Horn explained is experiencing their first truly “normal” school year due to the coronavirus pandemic-related precautions they’ve lived with since entering school in the first place.
“That’s why it’s important that we focused on kindness, and each of the kids came up with how to express kindness with the letter they got,” Horn said. “In the pyramid of learning, or Bloom’s taxonomy, creation is at the top of understanding and knowledge. If you bring creativity into what you’re doing, you’ve mastered a skill.”
Making a book benefits studentsThough Horn doesn’t expect her students to become masters just yet, she said giving her students the opportunity to create their own book demystifies what seems like an arcane and impossible process and provides them with a sense of accomplishment and ownership of the book they wrote.
“It’s incredible the sense of purpose and accomplishment they have around reading and writing at this age level,” Brown said. “One of the things I always loved about teaching first grade was that the students get excited about something when you’re excited. We really felt that throughout this project.”
After months of hard work, and some contributed images to fill empty pages from Horn, Brown, and Sherwood Heights Elementary School’s principal and vice principal, Horn sent off the pages for print, and eagerly awaited the final product’s arrival.
“When it came and I pulled out the box, I told them I had a surprise for them,” Horn said “I pulled the books out, and one girl cried, and a bunch of the little boys started screaming. They demanded that we sit down and read it right then and there. We’ve read it twice since, and the kids always get so excited that we can barely keep them contained.”
Now as the school year approaches its end, Horn and Brown said they feel proud of what their students learned through the process of putting together “The ABC’s of Kindess,” and although watching students move onto the next grade is always difficult, they said, they were confident that their students are prepared.
“Part of being a teacher is getting to see the kids grow, and it’s kind of bittersweet at the end of every school year,” Horn said. “Thankfully, we’ll always have the book to remind us of this year.”
