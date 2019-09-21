Former Gov. John Kitzhaber talks about his early days as an emergency room doctor and the lessons he learned during Thursday’s keynote speech at the EOCCO Clinician & Staff Summit at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center.
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber talks about his early days as an emergency room doctor and the lessons he learned during Thursday’s keynote speech at the EOCCO Clinician & Staff Summit at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.