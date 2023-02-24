 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

The colorful life of Joe DeMarsh

Joe DeMarsh

Joe DeMarsh looks from the pages of the 1963 yearbook from the American School in Japan where he served as principal for a year. He lived a colorful life and moved to Pendleton with his family in 1989. DeMarsh died Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 94.

 Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — George Ting never forgot the second chance he received from Joe DeMarsh.

DeMarsh died on Valentine's Day at age 94. The personable Pendleton man was known as an honorable, compassionate, humble, talkative, humorous, brainy outdoorsman who loved people.

Joe DeMarsh

George Ting looks from the pages of the 1963 American School in Japan yearbook. After the 16-year-old stole a wallet, Principal Joe DeMarsh gave him a second chance that Ting never forgot.
Joe DeMarsh

Joe DeMarsh served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army in the mid-40s. He lived a colorful life and moved to Pendleton with his family in 1989. DeMarsh died Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 94.
Joe DeMarsh

Joe DeMarsh played football on scholarship for the University of Idaho and later transferred to the University of Oregon.
Joe DeMarsh

Joe DeMarsh pilots his boat, Cricket, near Depot Bay in the 1990s.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred