The colorful life of Joe DeMarsh

PENDLETON — George Ting never forgot the second chance he received from Joe DeMarsh.
DeMarsh died on Valentine's Day at age 94. The personable Pendleton man was known as an honorable, compassionate, humble, talkative, humorous, brainy outdoorsman who loved people.
Which brings us back to George Ting. Sixty years ago, DeMarsh and Ting spent a year together at the American School in Japan, Ting as a student and DeMarsh as principal. Ting, 16, had started attending the international school in Tokyo as a young boy after his family left China to escape China's revolution of 1949. DeMarsh worked at the school for a year, on loan from Portland State University.
Ting played sports, was junior class president and already had been accepted to Columbia University in New York City. One day, for a reason he cannot fully explain, he stole a wallet at school. DeMarsh witnessed the theft from his office window as he looked down on the walkway below. The principal met Ting at the top of the stairs and directed him into his office. Ting, feeling intensely panicked, unraveled as he faced the possible consequences of suspension or expulsion.
"I felt like my life was coming to an end right then and there," Ting said. "I thought I was going to be expelled and I would never get into college. I completely buckled."
Ting remembered DeMarsh looking at him with compassion.
"He basically said, 'Let's put this behind you and see if you can do better,'" Ting recalled. "When I left the office I remember thinking, 'That can't be it. But that was it.'"
Ting flourished. He graduated from Columbia, attended medical school and practiced as a nephrologist in California. He taught for 30 years at the Stanford School of Medicine.
Playmate of Shirley Temple
The story doesn't end there. But first, consider the rich life of Joe DeMarsh, which included so many extraordinary events that people occasionally accused him of fabrication, only to be proved wrong.
His father, Nicholas DeMarsh, worked as the chief steward at Pickfair, the Hollywood home of actors Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford, and young Joe lived his first five years there. His playmates included Shirley Temple.
As a young man, DeMarsh loved the sea. His seafaring adventures started at age 15 when he started working on ships during World War II. Desperate for men during wartime, recruiters didn't look too closely at the documents his cousin had helped him create. He started working union jobs on steam schooners and oil tankers. As the youngest crew member, DeMarsh sat at the bottom of the pecking order, a status that earned him some nasty tasks. On the Daisy Gray, he served the Swedish captain his daily lutefisk, a pickled and foul-smelling dish kept in a special barrel. On another ship in the South Sea, DeMarsh, then in the Merchant Marines, headed to the bridge with a cup of coffee for an officer as an enemy torpedo struck.
"The next thing I know I'm in the damned ocean with this damn cup, and I'm trying to swim," said DeMarsh in a 2008 East Oregonian article.
When a Navy submarine crew spotted him alone on a life raft a week or so later, he learned he was one of 13 men to survive the attack. DeMarsh later captained fishing boats in Alaska and Oregon.
After graduating high school in Coos Bay, he worked in the woods, grading timber and eventually owning two log trucks. Tiring of the logging life, he headed to college at University of Idaho on a football scholarship, later transferring to the University of Oregon. He remained a lifelong Oregon Duck fan.
Coming to Pendleton
He raised two children with his wife Lucy as he earned graduate and doctoral degrees. He taught and coached, and worked as an administrator in Japan and Oregon. While in Sherman County as principal and superintendent, DeMarsh helped bring the Oregon School Activities Association 2A state basketball tournament to Pendleton. He had visited Pendleton earlier while moving a load of cattle to the area and bunked in a room above Hamley's when someone had helpfully suggested it. The town's hospitality left its mark.
In 1984, Joe married Susan, who brought her two children into the marriage. The couple moved to Pendleton in 1989 where Susan was principal at Lincoln and West Hills elementary schools. Joe favored the move because Pendleton was near his favorite elk camp at Black Mountain.
Then there's DeMarsh's Round-Up volunteerism.
Jimmy Harrison, a good friend who cooks for Pendleton Round-Up pickup men, remembered DeMarsh doing anything needing doing, including climbing into pens with bucking bulls or broncs to check the floats in the water tanks which got plugged with mud. He saddled members of the Mounted Band where Susan played saxophone — and he did, well, a lot more. In 2010, the rodeo's 100th show, DeMarsh was named volunteer of the year.
Making good on a debt
As Ting's life unspooled in California, he often thought about DeMarsh. More than once, he attempted to find his former principal.
"I started thinking about how I was going to pay this debt to Joe DeMarsh," Ting said.
After Ting retired a couple of years ago, he finally located DeMarsh in the Pendleton area with the help of an administrator at the international school. Ting reached out to Joe and Susan in a letter.
"I feel I have an immeasurable debt to repay (to Joe)," Ting wrote. "The Asian high school student who he caught in a compromising situation while he was looking out his office window, who unraveled before him, and to whom he showed compassion, kindness and mercy, wishes to meet and thank him deeply for the difference he made in one person's life."
"Joe was a bit stunned to think after all these years, a former student would honor him in this manner," Susan said.
In the letter, Ting explained he wanted to honor DeMarsh with an endowment. He hoped to fly Joe to Japan for a ceremony. However, when he learned Joe was dying, Ting rebooted his plans in a hurry.
Two weeks ago, he arrived at the doorstep of the DeMarsh house. About 20 members of the clan welcomed him warmly and ushered him inside. Joe, in the last days of his life, was barely coherent, but Ting went ahead and said what he came to say.
"I got to look him in the eyes and I got to thank him," Ting said.
Ting and Clive Watkins, of the American School in Japan, will return to Pendleton to launch the Joseph E. DeMarsh Endowed Scholarship at an invitation-only dinner on March 11. Ting seeded the endowment with $8 million yen (about $600,000 U.S.).
Ting said he believes Joe DeMarsh's compassion changed his life. In his letter to Joe, he wrote "Wherever I could, I tried to show similar mercy and grace to others. Many, many people have benefited from your example to me."
