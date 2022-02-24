HERMISTON — A day after an explosion and fire at Shearer's Foods, smoke still was rising over Hermiston.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 firefighters, having spent a late night at the scene, returned at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, sorting through rubble to put out remaining fires. Fire officials said they expected to remain working at Shearer's "for a while," stating they were not quite sure when work would be complete.
Jimmy Davis, operations chief for the district, said he he was weary, and he was not the only one who felt this way.
"Our guys are exhausted," he said.
A hard day at Shearer's Foods
Davis said the work especially difficult on the first day of the fire because the inside of the building collapsed. When the fire was at its greatest, the walls remained, he said. According to Davis, this situation made it so firefighters had difficulty reaching certain hot spots.
This was not the only problem firefighters faced, Davis said, and firefighters pulled out of the scene at around 10 p.m. Feb. 22.
"We weren't making much progress," the operations chief said.
Water valves on the fire trucks were freezing in the cold temperatures. Firefighters were "exhausted and cold," too, he said.
There were 73 firefighters at the scene, according to Davis. These firefighters came from "all over" Umatilla and Morrow counties. Nineteen firefighters, he said, worked on water shuttles, bringing much-needed water to the fire.
The engine to the pump of the facility's water supply broke, he said, and there was only one hydrant firefighters could access on the road. The lack of water was significant in the attack on the blaze.
"We knew we weren't going to be able to put it out," he said.
Firefighters, therefore, tried to protect large tanks on the property that store chemicals, he said, and firefighters held the flames back from nearby totes that also contained flammable materials.
"We were able to keep it away from that," he said. "That was the big thing."
The Shearer's Foods explosion could have been even worse, he said, especially when considering air quality.
"Don't get me wrong, whatever was in there and burned was putting up some nasty stuff," he said.
Looking at the ruins of Shearer's, Davis said the fire had "burned through a lot of what could burn."
The work on Feb. 23
Davis said he left Shearer's at 2 a.m. on Feb. 23. He woke at 6 a.m. to take his children to school and begin Day 2 at the fire. By 10 a.m., he was able to acquire an excavator and bring it to the site. Four or five firefighters were with him.
"Today, we're just working on tearing down these walls and trying to get what we can on the outside," he said, motioning to twisted remains at the scene.
The one firetruck on the scene followed the excavator, as firefighters put water on remaining hot spots. Davis said they would not be able to put out the fires entirely.
"It's not going anywhere," he said. "At this point, we're just trying to get to some of the stuff that's producing the darker, nastier smoke and put it out."
He said he was looking forward to being able to leave the site and go home at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the state fire marshal and police were investigating the cause of the explosion, Davis said, and interviews were taking place that day.
After firefighters cleared enough of the site to make it safe, investigators would be able to enter the grounds, he stated.
"That's where it's at," Davis said. "I think we still have a good idea that it was a boiler explosion."
He also expressed relief that people escaped the fire with few injuries. He credited Shearer's for a successful evacuation, as well as a full account of personnel. Because Shearer's was able to account for their workers, firefighters did not have to search the fire for victims.
"That took a huge weight off our shoulders," he said.
