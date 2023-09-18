PENDLETON — The works of Brooklyn artist Leonardo Drew look worn, oxidized, crumbling. But Drew makes it all new.
“It does echo found art,” he said. “That’s because I have reverence for nature, how things are actually aged, and I follow that very philosophy throughout in terms of how cosmically we place ourselves in the universe. I think that it’s a good idea to sort of understand where we stand.”
“Leonardo Drew: Selections from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” is on exhibit through Oct. 28 at Pendleton Center for the Arts. Locals on Saturday, Sept. 16, were able to meet Drew and Schnitzer during an event at the arts center.
Drew, 62, uses natural materials for his art. He explained the weathering he applies to his works reflects having reverence and respect for the world and counters the Western notion of humanity’s relationship with nature.
“We’re not separate from nature,” he said. “Once you start separating yourself, you know, that’s when the problems start.”
‘Seven crying babies’Drew works on a number of projects at once. “Seven crying babies” was the metaphor he used to describe that scene.
“It’s a method of making sure you, one, stay awake, that you have that kind of energy surrounding you,” he said. “Each one of those items or objects helps the other complete itself.”
Keeping numerous works going at the same time also means he won’t fall into a slump.
“You really have to be on your toes about what’s going on over here,” he said. “This one’s crying. You got to attend this one. So there’s always some trade off of energies between the works.”
And nothing is sacred in the studio.
“I mean, I have a reputation for cannibalizing my own work,” he said. “So that means that I take things apart, even if you believe it’s done, even if the person who actually purchased work left in the studio, it is up for grabs. So I will take it apart, you know, reassign those parts to other works.”
Art speaks to allDrew is an artist on the international scene. His works have been in galleries from Manhattan to Hong Kong. But he said he is all about having his works accessible at a rural community arts center and he credited Schnitzer for making that happen.
Schnitzer, 72, has a love of art and of Pendleton, having visited 43 Round-Ups. He stressed art is not a thing just for urban centers and populations.
“Art speaks a universal language,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Pendleton or whether New York, or Rome, Italy, L.A., Chicago Houston, whatever. It’s a language of journey.”
That journey, he continued, falls into two paths.
“One is of beautiful things that just take your breath away, and aren’t political but they just give you a break, take you on a journey, like going to the beach,” Schnitzer said. “And the other is work that really grabs you, work that forces you to think and be with issues.”
Schnitzer said he started collecting Drew’s work about 15 years ago, and it “has a wonderful way of taking” viewers on both paths.
“The works are just aesthetically delightful and challengingly delicious,” Schnitzer said. “You see these things and think, ‘Wow, what kind of creative mind could take all these things, these shingles and these pieces of wood, and all these things are put together this way, that somehow seems to all have synergy?’ At the same time, a lot of his work, for instance, with cotton and so forth, takes us back through time and to slave times when cotton really drove the South and that had huge impact on this country with the Civil War.”
Art as a mirrorSchnitzer also said someone does not need to understand an artist to like the art, just as someone can love food without knowing the specifics of how the cook made it.
“But some of the visual things we get frustrated with really quickly,” Schnitzer said. “‘What’s it mean? What are they doing? Why?’ What I tell people is just relax, stop thinking, just start feeling. When people come see this exhibition, just let your mind wander. The work will speak to you in its own unique way for each individual.”
Drew said for that very reason he does not title his works.
“The work should operate as a mirror,” Drew said, “and you should be able to have full access to how you’re realizing the work without me having to hold your hand through it and/or use me as an excuse for what you should be seeing.”
That goes both ways, he said.
“That means I actually learn from your perspective, also, you know,” he said.
Drew also said this was his first visit to Pendleton, and while he is familiar with rodeo from living in San Antonio, the Round-Up was another kind of spectacle. He said his visit drove home how varied America is.
“This country’s so layered,” he said. “There’s so many dimensions in this country, it’s just unbelievable. And it comes from the mass of people who are in this country.”
Drew also said his experiences in Pendleton are going to inform his work.
“I can’t wait to sort of see what’s on the other side when I start creating … It’s gonna make its way out,” he said. “I’ve experienced it now. It has to come out.”
