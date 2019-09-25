PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lodge LLC is closing down, but the old Pendleton Elks Lodge building will live on.
The partnership that operated the bar and concert venue is dissolving, but all sides maintain public grant money obtained for building renovations will be used as intended.
Brian Baird and Adam Mack, partners for The Pendleton Lodge LLC, sent an email out late Tuesday morning with news that the fledgling business is closing.
“The Pendleton Lodge, LLC announces that effective immediately it has ceased operations within the former Pendleton Elks Lodge with no plans to re-open at this time,” Baird and Mack wrote. “Building owner and LLC partner, Lance Leonnig, has made the difficult decision to cancel all previously scheduled concerts and events as he looks to reorganize the business.”
Despite the development, Leonnig and his brother could still be seen working on the building’s roof Tuesday.
In an interview, Leonnig said he would work to bring those concerts and events back to The Lodge, it would just be under a different company and partners.
Leonnig said The Lodge took “heavy losses” during Round-Up week and the bar and concerts weren’t able to bring in enough people.
But Leonnig characterized the dissolution of The Pendleton Lodge LLC as a “bump in the road,” and the former Elks lodge would come back “bigger and badder than ever” when it resumes operation in the spring.
The Pendleton Elks Lodge was once one of the biggest attractions in town, but amid declining membership, a group of trustees decided to sell the 24,000-square-foot building, complete with several bars, a dining area and cafeteria, and an auditorium.
Leonnig bought it in January and quickly brought in Mack and Baird, two locals with experience as musicians, and in Mack’s case, concert promotion.
Baird deferred questions to Mack, who said he didn’t think Round-Up week went that badly.
Mack said the crowds that attended were dedicated, staying for hours and coming for multiple nights.
But he also admitted the business may have bitten off more than it could chew, booking musical acts nearly every day from the weekend before Round-Up through the rodeo Saturday.
From a bigger picture perspective, Mack said one of The Lodge’s main issues is access to funding.
“The three of us didn’t have a ton of capital to put into the building,” he said.
Mack said the group approached or were approached by several potential partners who could have contributed money to the project, but a deal never materialized.
The Lodge started hosting monthly concerts in April, and although Mack said they were able to pay for themselves, other features, like the Stag Bar, took longer to open than anticipated.
Mack said he and Baird met with Leonnig the Monday after Round-Up when Leonnig told them he wanted to dissolve the partnership.
For Leonnig, the fresh start was needed to keep the vision alive.
“You can’t hold onto the ship while it’s sinking,” he said.
Whatever struggles The Lodge had during Round-Up, it was successful in raising public money ahead of the rodeo.
After securing a share of a $155,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization grant in May, Leonnig was able to to get a $6,000 grant from Umatilla County and $80,000 from the Pendleton Development Commission in quick succession later that summer.
Leonnig has already implemented some of the improvements the grants were supposed to pay for, like a new paint job for the building’s exterior, and he intends to complete the rest of the planned renovations.
Pendleton Development Commission Associate Director Charles Denight said that since Leonnig is the owner of the building and was the sole applicant on the application, it shouldn’t affect the grant.
Additionally, the city’s urban renewal district doesn’t pay grants up front, instead reimbursing grantees for their expenses once they produce receipts.
Denight said the city has received reimbursement requests from Leonnig, but staff are still going over the receipts.
Although Leonnig plans to soldier on with the Elks building with new partners, this is the end of the line for Baird and Mack.
Mack said he’s been enamored by the Elks Lodge since he moved to town five years ago and took a tour of the facility.
When he got a chance to help operate it as a concert venue, he not only heard from bands that they loved playing there, but they assured him that they would recruit bigger acts to come play at The Lodge.
Despite no longer being involved in the project, Mack said he hopes the Elks Lodge succeeds.
“It’s too awesome not too!” he wrote in a follow-up text. “Not only is it intrinsically awesome, in my opinion, but also the people of this town have so many great memories of it. It deserves to shine again!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.