PENDLETON — Size doesn't matter much to rock 'n' roll.
Now in its 18th year, this edition of the Pendleton Center for the Arts' Rock & Roll Camp has one of the smaller contingents of young rockers since its inception. But that also comes with benefits and no less enthusiasm than previous years.
“It’s the most magical week of the year,” Camp director Addison Schulberg said. “And we’re super stoked to be back.”
In the warm, comfortable afternoon Aug. 9, teens spread to various rooms throughout the arts center and First Christian Church across North Main Street. Some with instruments in hand to practice, others working to make T-shirts or interview fellow campers.
Campers not at the arts center or church were in a recording studio across town, working on an original song.
These are some of the scenes at Rock & Roll Camp, which began Monday, Aug. 7, and wraps up Friday, Aug. 11. Teens ranging from ages 13 to 18 learn skills as musicians or rock journalists, or both, building to a final showcase concert on Main Street on the last day. The camp is completely free.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, arts center Executive Director Roberta Lavadour said the camp was held virtually for two years. She said the pandemic knocked down camp attendance from a prepandemic average of 80 to 85 campers to about 15 for the virtual camp.
In its second year back in-person, Lavadour said the camp still is building back to prepandemic numbers. Last year she said about 32 teens attended the camp, with about 35 attending this year.
According to Schulberg the camp had a record number of 30 teens preregistered two months in advance. Lavadour said a fair number of people who registered were unable to make it to the camp.
“Since we lost the opportunity for two new first-year classes, and we kind of missed the opportunity to reach two of our outgoing graduating classes of 18-year-olds,” Schulberg said, “we have a little bit of disruption in our attendance numbers.”
Schulberg and Lavadour said they hope to reach prepandemic attendance numbers again. Schulberg said he plans to increase direct outreach for the camp, looking particularly at local schools. He said next spring he will go around to local schools, possibly providing flyers for students to take home to their parents.
Regardless, Schulberg said the smaller group this year made for a 1-to-2 ratio of instructors to campers, allowing the teens more personal time with counselors.
“We have the faculty to dedicate a couple bodies to helping somebody through their specific needs,” Schulberg said, adding this specialized attention was not always possible in past years with bigger camps.
Lavadour said she was “really struck” by the commitment from campers this year. Counselor Grant Olsen, who has been teaching at the camp for 10 years, agrees.
“It’s amazing to see how much these kids really value this, really are willing to put their energy and time into it,” Olsen said.
In the recording studio, with a crowd of campers and instructors working to record a bass line and percussion for the campers’ project, 15-year-old Elijah Steward was excited to share his thoughts on rock camp.
“Rock camp is the most opportunity to learn more about music,” Stewart said. “If you ever want to learn things about music, or you want to be better at music, it’s your go-to place.”
The showcase concert, free to the public, will happen at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 on the 400 block of Main Street.
