HERMISTON — Online advertising claimed another victim this week when The Nickel closed its doors Thursday.
The want ad newspaper, based in Hermiston, published classified ads covering Umatilla, Morrow and Gilliam counties for 42 years. It announced on Thursday that it was closing for good, both in print and online.
"We greatly appreciate the support from hundreds of the most loyal customers over those years," the staff wrote on Facebook. "While we still have the support of many, it is just not enough to keep our doors open."
Newspapers across the country have seen their classified ad revenue decline steeply over the past two decades, as more customers migrated to using free online services such as Facebook and Craigslist to advertise items for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.