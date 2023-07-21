PENDLETON — The 2023 Pendleton Run is underway, taking over Roy Raley Park with vendors and displays as motorcycle riders from across the Pacific Northwest rolled in starting Thursday, July 20, to participate in scenic rides, enjoy entertainment and socialize.

This is the second year Stuart Rice has acted as The Pendleton Run's managing director. He said he was pleased to see that The Pendleton Run, formerly known as Bike Week, had successfully rebounded from the disruption the coronavirus pandemic caused.

