Vic Wiltse of Salem discusses his lifelong love for riding motorcycles Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Pendleton Run Kickoff Party and Bike Night at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton. “I’ll stop biking when I stop breathing,” Wiltse said.
Vic Wiltse of Salem expresses his excitement for his first Pendleton Run on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Pendleton Run Kickoff Party and Bike Night at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton. Wiltse rides a 2009 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, which he purchased eight years ago.
Vendor Qamar Khan of Los Angeles and owner of Leather Productions discusses his leather business Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Pendleton Run Kickoff Party and Bike Night at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton.
Christine Rice of Parker, Arizona, and owner of Bling It On, discusses the importance of creating clothes for women in all shapes and sizes Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Pendleton Run Kickoff Party and Bike Night at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The 2023 Pendleton Run is underway, taking over Roy Raley Park with vendors and displays as motorcycle riders from across the Pacific Northwest rolled in starting Thursday, July 20, to participate in scenic rides, enjoy entertainment and socialize.
This is the second year Stuart Rice has acted as The Pendleton Run's managing director. He said he was pleased to see that The Pendleton Run, formerly known as Bike Week, had successfully rebounded from the disruption the coronavirus pandemic caused.
