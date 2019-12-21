The week in photos Kathy Aney, Kathy Aney Author email Ben Lonergan Ben Lonergan Author email Dec 21, 2019 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Shane Rivera (21), of Nixyaawii, eyes the basket on Dec. 14, 2019, during the championship game of the Columbia River Clash against Umatilla. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Pendleton’s Dawson (in red) wrestles Ethan Jones, of Mac-Hi, during Wednesday’s Oregon Trail County Championships Faceoff in Echo. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Members of the Hermiston High School dance team entertain the crowd during halftime at a recent home basketball game. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Frost covers trees along the Umatilla River on Tuesday morning in Pendleton. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Pendleton High School students participate in a cheer during halftime of the girls basketball game on Tuesday night. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Stanfield’s Alexis Shelby (4) is fouled by Echo’s Charlei Harwood (5). The Stanfield Tigers defeated the Echo Cougars 63-32 in Stanfield on Thursday night. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy Aney Author email Follow Kathy Aney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Ben Lonergan Author email Follow Ben Lonergan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.