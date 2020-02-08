spotlight The week in photos Ben Lonergan, Ben Lonergan Author email Kathy Aney Kathy Aney Author email Feb 8, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Hermiston’s Katelyn Heideman comes off the bench during the exciting finish to the game against the Richland Bombers on Feb. 1, 2020. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Two young players compete with their teams during halftime of the Echo-South Wasco County girls basketball game on Feb. 1, 2020. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Wildhorse Resort & Casino CEO Gary George signs the final structural beam of the new Wildhorse expansion project prior to its installation on Tuesday. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now A small bridge in rural Umatilla County collapsed on Thursday as a result of rising floodwaters from the Umatilla River. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Jeremiah Bonifer, right, and Craig Contor work to guide a drift boat to shore after rescuing Dennis Ross, left, from an island in the Umatilla River in Pendleton on Thursday morning. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Pendleton’s Chloe Taber (20) drives toward the net. The Pendleton Buckaroos defeated the Redmond Panthers 74-25 at Pendleton High School on Tuesday night. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ben Lonergan Author email Follow Ben Lonergan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Kathy Aney Author email Follow Kathy Aney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Get breaking news! Download the App
