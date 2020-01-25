The Week in Photos By KATHY ANEY East Oregonian Jan 25, 2020 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Dancers from Pendleton’s Junior Jam perform on Wednesday night during halftime of the Blue Mountain Community College women’s basketball game. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Ruby Sams scrubs baseboards at the Pendleton Center for the Arts on Monday as a part of the MLK Day of Service, which celebrates the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now BMCC’s Dylan Grogan (22) and Walla Walla’s Jander Cline battle for the ball during Wednesday’s NWAC game. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now A squirrel stares toward the camera from a tree along the north bank of the Umatilla River in Pendleton on Thursday afternoon. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Hermiston’s Daniel Faaeteete pins Pasco’s Nathaniel Torres to win the 182-pound matchup during Thursday night’s match at Hermiston High School. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Dozens of marchers parade down Main Street in Hermiston on Monday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now JJ Spriet emcees the 64th Annual Pendleton First Citizens Banquet at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on Jan. 17, 2020. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy Aney Author email Follow Kathy Aney Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Ben Lonergan Author email Follow Ben Lonergan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Get breaking news! Download the App
