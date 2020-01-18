The Week in Photos Jan 18, 2020 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Jack Gregg, 8, snowboards down the hill in Aldrich Park on Tuesday morning. A winter storm on Monday night blanketed the region with fresh snow, closing schools. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now A house sparrow dangles by its tail feathers from the beak of a second house sparrow in a tree along South Main Street in Pendleton on Tuesday afternoon. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Members of the Umatilla High School cheer team throw teammate Allysa Reasor, 15, during a halftime performance at Umatilla’s game against Irrigon on Wednesday night in Umatilla. Staff photo by Ben Lonergan Buy Now Maria Faaeteete and her partner, Dallas McKinney of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, dance the cha cha at Dancing with the Hermiston Stars on Jan. 11. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Liam McCormmach, 7, shovels snow off his neighbor’s sidewalk on Tuesday morning in Pendleton. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Snowfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning brought both beauty and danger to Northeast Oregon. Snow builds up on cattails around a Pendleton pond near Interstate 84. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Buy Now Aiden Favorite, of Hermiston, wrestles Kamiakin’s Jaxon Boyce on Wednesday night in the 106-pound class. Staff photo by Kathy Aney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Get breaking news! Download the App
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.