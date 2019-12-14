Santa leads a stream of bikers from Echo to Hermiston’s Good Shepherd Medical Center on Dec. 7, 2019, as part of the Echo Toy Run. Each biker braved the rain to carry toys that will be given to hospitalized children. This year’s event honored long-time organizer Al Sells, who died this summer in a motorcycle crash.
Santa got an escort Saturday from Echo to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston as part of the Echo Toy Run. Dozens of bikers braved the rain to carry toys that will be given to hospitalized children. This year’s event honored long-time organizer Al Sells, who died this summer in a motorcycle crash.
