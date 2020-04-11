Seely Hemphill, 10, left, and Callen Hemphill, 8, play in the field near their makeshift “schoolhouse” on the family’s property near Pilot Rock on Monday morning. Their parents created the schoolhouse to give their kids a place to do schoolwork and play in the field while their mother was at work as a nurse and their father tended to the surrounding fields.
