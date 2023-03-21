PENDLETON — Dorys Grover left a trail of poetry and prose, philanthropic deeds and feisty letters to the editor.
The Pendleton woman, who died March 13 at the age of 101, was as a brainy, upbeat horsewoman who loved wordsmithing. Her home, and later her apartment at Sunridge Retirement Community, overflowed with books, including her own collection of poems and her nonfiction “The Cattle Barons of Oregon.”
Grover, a longtime professor of literature at Texas A&M University, lived at her little ranch on Tutuilla Road between semesters and retired there after 25 years at the university. Grover loved history, an infatuation possibly sparked by her family’s pioneer roots or maybe her unique role during World War II.
When bombs dropped on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the sophomore at Oregon State University moved home at the request of her worried father. She began working at the Pendleton Air Base after the base commander offered the 19-year-old a job as a civilian aide to the adjutant general. In a 2018 interview with the East Oregonian, Grover said one of her poems (a patriotic piece about the air base published in the East Oregonian) caught the commander’s attention and prompted the job offer.
At the air base, she often sent coded messages about troop movements. One such missive transferred the famed Doolittle Raiders from Pendleton to South Carolina to train for a bold mission where 16 planes took off from an aircraft carrier and flew deep into Japan on a daring one-way bombing operation.
Terry Becktold interviewed Grover in 2009 about her work for a documentary “World War II in a Wild West Town.” The film, featuring newsreel footage and historical photos, also included interviews with local veterans who described their war experiences and life at Pendleton’s airfield. Becktold remembers being impressed with Grover.
“She knew dates, times and places as if they were yesterday,” Becktold said.
Becktold and Grover continued their friendship. A couple of weeks ago, Grover recommended a book to Becktold and rustled up a copy to lend her.
“She was still alive and vibrant, even at 101 years old,” Becktold said.
After WWII ended, Grover returned to college, then launched herself into the working world. She taught school in Albany and Helix, then switched to journalism, working at the East Oregonian, KUMA Radio and The Pendleton Record. She later earned her doctorate before teaching at Drake University and Texas A&M.
After retirement, Grover volunteered time at the Heritage Station Museum, the Pendleton Humane Society, Happy Canyon and the Pendleton Friends of the Library. At age 93, Grover donated $8,000 to fund 74 trees for Olney Cemetery. The first tree planted, a Colorado blue spruce, stands near the graves of her father and mother, John and Mildred Bowman Crow, and her brother Leroy, who died at the age of two.
In an interview with the EO, Grover said she wasn’t worried about depleting her financial portfolio with her continued philanthropy.
“I won’t live that much longer,” said Grover, remarking that living to 93 itself is beating the odds.
Grover married twice, had no children and lavished attention on her nieces and nephew. Nephew Bruce Wattenburger remembers going on his first plane ride with his aunt at age 5 and also assisting her as she worked as an EO reporter at the Pendleton Round-Up by keeping track of the scores and times.
Wattenburger said the Tutuilla ranch provided something of a sanctuary for Grover, “as a single lady who was trying to create her own space.”
In 2011, a Swainson’s hawk living on Grover’s property started attacking cyclists who pedaled past the place. The hawk, guarding a nest in an old cottonwood tree, swooped down talons outstretched, emitting a high-pitched screech and occasionally connecting with a bike helmet. One unlucky rider ended up in the ditch with lacerations and broken facial bones.
Grover said at the time that she had forged a neighborly relationship with the pair of hawks. When her cat killed mice, she set their furry corpses on fenceposts for the male hawk, who dove down, grabbed the offerings and carried them back to the nest.
Eventually, physical issues forced Grover to leave the ranch. At the Sunridge Retirement Community, everyone knew her as “Doc.” She served as resident librarian and chafed a bit when residents reshelved books incorrectly. Sunridge staff and residents said Grover lived in an apartment with her cat, Sparkles. Unfazed by modern technology, she used a smartphone and a laptop. When not reading or writing, Grover played bingo with gusto and zoomed down the hallways on her motorized scooter, which seemed to have only one speed.
Grover didn’t let age stop her from energetically expressing her opinions in frequent letters to the editor. In a 2022 letter, she pushed Congress to pass the Fair Voting Bill, writing, “Being better educated doesn't make you a better person, nor does it qualify you to rule over the less educated; but it does, or should, enlighten you to fairness and equal rights.”
She wrote in support of state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena (“He is usually on the side of right”) and Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock, who she called a workaholic and problem solver. She admonished President Donald Trump for “trumpeting like a bull elephant.”
The world is a little bit quieter now that Grover is gone. Ken Jackson, who is a year Grover’s junior at age 100, often sat with her in the dining hall. He said he misses his well-read friend.
“I loved her,” he said. “No matter what the subject, she knew something about it.”
