A 24 year-old man from Cheney, Washington, was arrested early Friday morning and is the suspect in an attempted theft from a Umatilla business.
Around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a suspicious person trespassing on the Hendon Construction property.
A deputy arrived to find Devon James Cooper hiding under a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck parked near the fence. Deputies found a large hole cut in the perimeter fence and property in the truck that was possibly stolen from the business.
Cooper was detained, and then arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. The investigation is still ongoing.
