PENDLETON — In the era of COVID-19, a group is trying to keep a Pendleton holiday tradition alive by turning an annual concert event into a recorded album.
On Thursday, Dec. 23, the Pendleton Jazz Club released its “Holiday Pageant (The Album) Vol. 2” a collection of local musical acts singing a combination of Christmas classics and seasonally appropriate deep cuts.
The album is meant to evoke the spirit of the Holiday Pageant, an event that usually occurs the Sunday before Christmas at the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. While the Holiday Pageant album is related to the hibernating live event, it’s origins stretch back to a different holiday: St. Patrick’s Day.
The album is officially credited to “Jazz Club & Friends,” a reference to the fraternal organization that contributes significantly to the album and the group that will benefit from the record’s proceeds. Jazz Club member J.D. Kindle said the Jazz Club was founded in the 1960s as a private club where local musicians could congregate, practice their craft and enjoy each other’s company. True to their name, they mostly played jazz and big band songs.
“It was a place to get together, smoke, drink and get away from the wives for a while,” he said.
As time went on, members gravitated toward more contemporary genres like rock, but the aim of providing space for Pendletonians to play music, either privately or for an audience, stayed the same.
Kindle said the Jazz Club’s main fundraiser each year is organizing a day-long concert during St. Patrick’s Day at the Rainbow Cafe. But in 2020, St. Patrick’s Day arrived just as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic spurred the state to shut down indoor dining. With their main source of income on hold, the Jazz Club began to explore how to replace the revenue March 17 usually brought in.
The pandemic proved resilient in 2020 and when Great Pacific canceled its Holiday Pageant, “Holiday Pageant (The Album)” was born, with the money generated from the album sales used to help the Jazz Club pay its bills.
Addison Schulberg, a Jazz Club member and a manager at Great Pacific, said the Holiday Pageant was meant to be welcoming to all kinds of performances, including rock bands, string quartets or spoken word poems. The Jazz Club wanted to preserve that eclectic spirit on the album and began calling their friends.
Schulberg said assembling the musicians, recording them and then mixing and mastering their performances was a great deal of work, but the sales from the resulting album kept the Jazz Club in the black and the group had enough fun that they began planning Volume 2 after Christmas 2020.
The second volume features some holdovers from the previous year. Kindle returned to play “Cold, Cold Heart” by Hank Williams with a country band and “The First Noel” with a cello accompaniment. Another second timer was Ian Summerfield and his 7-year-old son, Harry.
Summerfield has been playing in the Holiday Pageant since he was in high school. Whether it was with friends or solo, Summerfield said he loved how the pageant’s audience was always warm and supportive, regardless of the performance.
In recent years, Summerfield had begun incorporating his young son Harry into performances. Harry loved Christmas music but would also suffer from stage fright. When the pageant moved to a pre-recorded format, Summerfield and Harry got another shot at performing together.
Father and son followed up “Last Christmas” and “12 Days of Christmas” in 2020 with “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Up on the Housetop” in 2021. Summerfield said many of the songs aren’t his personal favorites, but it’s been a bonding experience between the pair as they learn how to put their own personal spins on the venerable material.
Summerfield said he’s trying to share his love of music with Harry without imposing it on him, and although he would love to perform with him again once live music returns at the GP, he only wants to do it with Harry’s approval. Even if Harry eventually loses interest, Summerfield may have another young partner to play with. Summerfield said his 1-year-old son, August, is already starting to show an early love for music.
“Holiday Pageant (The Album) Vol. 2” is available for download at jazzclub.bandcamp.com.
