Anthony Lake.jpg

Anthony Lake in Baker County is a popular summer fishing destination. About 200 hatchery rainbow trout died in the lake in July 2022 due to warm surface water.

 Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald, File

ANTHONY LAKE — The approximately 200 hatchery rainbow trout that died in late July after being released in Anthony Lake succumbed to thermal shock when they splashed into the comparatively warmer surface water in the alpine lake, a state fish biologist said.

“It was a temperature difference between the transport and the water body they’re released in,” said Joe Lemanski, district fish biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s La Grande office.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.