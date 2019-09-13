PENDLETON — The 14 fires that made up the HK Complex in the Umatilla National Forest Service were fully contained last month, thanks in part to a fuel treatment plan dubbed "Wildcat."
The decade-long fuel reduction and vegetation management project in the Umatilla National Forest encompasses 10,280 acres 15 miles south of Heppner. Its aim is to reduce fuel — like timber, dry brush and logging slash — for fires through thinning and controlled burns. Before the treatment project got underway, the area was reportedly loaded with dead and downed fuel.
When strong winds drove the HK Complex Little Bear Fire into the Wildcat project area, flame lengths were reduced and firefighters were able to effectively suppress the fire.
In a recent press release, the Forest Service reported that the fire mostly thinned out underbrush, small trees and shrubs, leaving large trees still intact in the project area. Now, the area will likely have good forage for big game animals and brood rearing habitats for birds like pheasants and turkeys.
“The HK Complex demonstrates the value of fuels treatment projects in improving forest health and reducing wildfire risk,” the press release said.
In the wake of the HK Complex, the Forest Service plans to continue monitoring the effect of fuel treatment projects through the Fuel Treatment Effectiveness Monitoring system in order to plan for future possible natural disturbances.
The HK Complex began on Aug. 5 when several fires in the Heppner Ranger District area were reported following a series of thunderstorms that brought rounds of lightning but no precipitation.
The Forest Service reported that high temperatures and low precipitation, along with strong winds, fed the fire growth and caused several fires to burn into each other.
Eventually, the HK Complex burned 2,705 acres near the Alder Creek Skookum Trailhead, about two miles east of Tupper Guard Station. The event caused several Forest Service road and area closures and one injury. As many as 474 personnel were involved in fighting the fires.
Last Thursday, lightning strikes sparked at least 140 wildfires across the state, according to The Statesman Journal, including the Gopher Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness near Crater Lake. The fire is currently 352 acres in size.
According to the Forest Service website, fire danger in the Umatilla National Forest is currently listed as moderate.
