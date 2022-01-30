OKLAHOMA CITY — While he said he wasn’t necessarily looking for something else to do, Mike Thorne of Pendleton recently was elected to a three-year term on the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Board of Directors.
Founded in 1955, the Oklahoma City museum collects, preserves and exhibits Western art and artifacts. In addition, it sponsors educational programs to stimulate interest in the legacy of the American West.
“It’s an honor,” Thorne said about joining the board. “I’ve had an interest all my life in the Western lifestyle. And I have the time and energy to devote to it.”
The Pendleton man recently completed his second four-year term serving on the Oregon State University Board of Trustees. Thorne, who was honored as the 2019 Man of the Year during the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce First Citizens Banquet, has a long history of serving his community and state — including the Oregon Senate from 1973 to 1991.
According to Natalie Shirley, the museum’s president and CEO, the board is comprised of 70 members from across the United States, with 50 directors and 20 associate directors. Thorne joined as a director on Jan. 1. In addition, the associate board added Holt Calhoon, Don Dahlgren and James “Jim” Morris, all with ties to Oklahoma.
“They not only bring a wealth of experience in diverse fields but also a passion and commitment to the history and lifestyle of the American West that will surely benefit our museum,” Shirley said.
Thorne had multiple conversations spanning a six-month period with John Wroten, chairman of the nominating committee. The Texas man, Thorne said, expressed interest in diversifying the board's membership. With most of the members hailing from Oklahoma, Texas and California, as well as some representation from Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and a smattering of other states, Thorne said his election to the board makes him the lone representative from the Pacific Northwest.
“There’s more to the story of the American West than the stereotypical high plains cowboy,” Shirley said. “Bringing on board members from all corners of the nation helps cultivate different perspectives.”
Shirley said Thorne brings a wealth of information and experience to the board, including as a businessman, a leader and “as a true westerner.”
“We’re excited to see the ideas he, and all members of the board, bring to the table in the coming years and how they all help us continue to lead The Cowboy forward,” she added.
A family wheat farmer born and raised in Pendleton, Thorne’s grandfather was a homesteader. Thorne served on the Pendleton Round-Up Board of Directors from 2006-10, which included chairing the committee for the Centennial Grandstand Project.
“I have tremendous interest in putting forward Pendleton and the community and how it plays into the Western heritage this country enjoys,” Thorne said. “The museum also focuses on Native American culture and that fits right in with what we have in our area with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.”
Shirley said the museum’s board, curators and team members work hard to show the history of the American West from all perspectives. For those who can’t make a trip to Oklahoma, she said a wealth of online and social media content is available.
“No matter where you are in the world, we try to make it possible for people to experience The Cowboy,” Shirley said.
For more information, visit www.nationalcowboymuseum.org or search www.facebook.com/ncwhm.
