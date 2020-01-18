PENDLETON — In a statement supporting Mike Thorne for Pendleton Man of the Year, state Sen. Betsy Johnson of Scappoose said his greatest accomplishment was having the “intelligence to marry Jill, who is a force of nature herself”
Apparently, the selection committee for the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce First Citizens Banquet also had the intelligence to select Jill Thorne as the 2019 Woman of the Year.
At the 64th Annual First Citizens Banquet & Business Excellence Awards at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino on Friday, the chamber gave both top slots to the Pendleton couple.
A local wheat farmer, Mike Thorne represented Pendleton in the Oregon Senate from 1973 to 1991.
After leaving the Legislature, Thorne spent more than a decade filling high profile positions across the Northwest, first as the executive director of the Port of Portland, and then as the CEO of the Washington State Ferry System.
But he eventually returned to Pendleton and continued his community service by serving on the Pendleton Airport Commission and as a member of the Pendleton Round-Up Association Board of Directors.
Recent years have seen Thorne involved in the Round-Up facility renovations and Blue Mountain Community College’s successful effort to get state money for a new indoor rodeo arena and agricultural classroom facility near the Round-Up grounds.
Despite his accomplishments, the speech read by 2018 Man of the Year George Murdock highlighted Thorne’s humility.
“Most folks will tell you he does it quietly,” he said. “No fuss, no recognition, no banners or fanfare. However, tonight we get to fuss a bit and recognize a man whose packet of support was so jammed packed, it took an entire week to get through all of his accolades.”
The accolades also came in for Jill Thorne.
A legal investigator for a Pendleton law office for 12 years, Jill Thorne also managed all of her husband’s campaigns for the Legislature.
Thorne also built a career in state government in her own right, serving as an Eastern Oregon liaison for former Gov. Neil Goldschmidt and chairing the council responsible for the Oregon Trail’s Sesquicentennial.
Since returning to Pendleton with Mike, Jill Thorne has been involved in Pendleton’s urban renewal efforts and the Round-Up Plaza.
But there were also all the personal stories included in Thorne’s nomination packet: getting someone involved in city projects activities; helping an entrepreneur find a location for their business; elevating tribal issues and people.
“Here’s to a woman who has and will continue to shape our community and leave her fingerprint ever so gently on each one of us,” 2018 Woman of the Year Pat McClintock said in the announcement speech.
The couple was caught off-guard by the announcements.
“I feel like someone who’s just won the Academy Award, but I have no speech in my pocket,” Jill Thorne said.
Thorne thanked everyone who worked with her over the years, and recalled the days when she had to remind locals that she wasn’t from around Pendleton.
“I married into the right community,” she said.
Her husband remarked that he had been complicit in the scheme to bring Jill to come to the banquet, so he was surprised to also get an award.
“I’m happy to say, we’re not ready to stop,” Mike Thorne said.
The Thornes weren’t the only winners at the First Citizens Banquet. A full list of Friday night’s winners is below.
• Man of the Year: Mike Thorne
• Woman of the Year: Jill Thorne
• Business of the Year: Oxford Suites
• Boss of the Year: Mike McHenry, Pendleton Sanitary Service
• Employee of the Year: Margaret Gianotti, Blue Mountain Community College
• Ambassador of the Year: Carolyn Pearson
• The Customer Service Excellence and Tourism Excellence awards were not granted this year because there were no nominees submitted in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.