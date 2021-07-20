MORROW COUNTY — A high-speed car chase that began after a reported theft in Morrow County ended in police arresting three people on theft and trespassing charges.
Police on July 19 received a report from a man who said he was following two people who he accused of stealing items from his scrapyard, according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. He told police they were driving a gray SUV and pulling a small utility trailer north on Three Mile Canyon Road toward Interstate 84.
Police responded and found the suspects travelling back roads south of Boardman and pursued them at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. As police chased the suspects through the Morrow County countryside, the trailer lost its tires, causing sparks to fly and items to fall out of the trailer.
The suspects continued to elude police, running a pickup off the road and crossing through fields. Eventually, they passed through Three Mile Canyon Farms and around crop circles before coming to a stop when the SUV lost a tire.
Police arrested Lawrence Allen Perrin, 45, of Irrigon, on counts of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and attempting to elude law enforcement. Police also arrested Maria Anita Price, 37, and Jonathan James Price, 39, both of Hermiston, on counts of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
The three were booked in the Umatilla County Jail that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.