HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people Saturday on drug charges.
The sheriff's office in a news release reported deputies conducted a legal search of the residence at 1735 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. During the search, deputies found "quantities" of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, along with evidence of drug sales, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
Following the search, deputies arrested Christina Lyn Connor, 34, of Portland, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin, and Leah Renee Obrien, 50, of Hermiston, 50, for possession of a controlled substance.
Information from the incident led deputies later that day to 1072 W. Orchard Ave., No. D6, Hermiston, where they arrested Damion Nathaniel Creason, 28, of Portland, on a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation. He now also faces charges for possession and delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin.
The trio is behind bars at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. The sheriff's office also reported the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.
