On one of the most joyous days of their young lives, three Blue Mountain Community College graduates went up to the podium at the Pendleton Convention Center and shared some of their most private and painful memories.
But the pain had a purpose at the BMCC graduation ceremony Tuesday, as each student speaker wanted to demonstrate how far they had come and hopefully inspire some of the hundreds of people who filled the bleachers.
For Jose Romero, his message was told through the story of how he came to this country.
In an interview before the ceremony, Romero couldn’t quite remember the name of the affliction that filled his airways with phlegm and mucus when he was really young.
But his parents had already lost his older brother to the illness, and they were willing to take drastic action.
From Mexico, Romero’s family illegally crossed the border so he could get the medical treatment he needed, eventually settling in Irrigon.
Romero’s future in the country is uncertain. Although he’s currently protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, it’s legality is being challenged in the federal system.
Publicly, Romero had long played coy about his immigration status. But he decided to reveal it to a wider audience because he thought it was a story that might resonate with people from similar backgrounds.
“It’s who I am and it’s made me become a bigger person,” he said.
With associate’s degrees in Oregon transfer and general studies, Romero plans to give back to his community.
Inspired by Irrigon High School assistant wrestling coach Ken Thompson, a mentor he affectionately calls “The Old Man,” Romero plans to attend Western Oregon University and become a teacher back in his hometown.
Amanda Tobin of Boardman also was looking to inspire with her speech.
She started with some cheeky references to Harry Potter and wizardry before delving into more serious personal topics: parents who struggled with addiction; a childhood home that burned down.
“At one point I had nothing, and now, I feel like I have everything,” she said before the ceremony as she teared up.
What compelled Tobin to get her education was her niece, Cheyanne.
She often told her niece that she could be anything she wanted to be if she put the work in, but she felt a pang of hypocrisy that she wasn’t setting an example.
She now not only wants to be an example to her niece, but to all girls and women looking to get into technology.
Equipped with a certificate from the data center technician program, Tobin said she couldn’t identify the job she just secured, but she hopes to go into cybersecurity long term.
Tobin also said that the third student speaker, Monica Silva, would run for president one day and she would vote for her.
If she ascended to the Oval Office, Silva would have the first presidential biography that began in the hops fields of Yakima, Washington.
She characterized her parents as hardworking, even as the family dealt with a temporary bout of homelessness.
Eventually, Silva was expected to help contribute financially and joined her parents in the hops fields.
She recalled 60-hour work weeks in 90-degree heat, she and her parents wrapped up in heavy layers to protect themselves from the sun.
But Silva said her parents always had a better life in mind for her.
One time, she asked her mother why she waited 15 minutes to wake her up when her mother rose at 4 a.m. each day.
“No me gusta levantarte a la misma hora que yo,” Silva, voice cracking, recalled her mother telling her, “No me gusta que trabajes donde yo trabajo y no quiero que esto sea tu futuro.”
“I do not like to get you up at the same hour as myself. I do not like that you work where I work and I don’t want this to be your future.”
A soccer scholarship to BMCC would help ensure that her future wasn’t the same.
Like Romero, Silva also got a transfer degree and general studies degree, and plans to enroll in online courses at Portland State University to obtain degrees in environmental science and human resources.
In the meantime, Silva intends to go back to work at the hops fields at B.T. Loftus Ranch. But this time, it will be as an office worker.
