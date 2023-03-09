Reilly Miller, center, walks through proper fitment of an air system with a pair of recruits, March 10, 2022, during a training session at the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District station in Pilot Rock. Two officers and one firefighter have from the district as of March 2023, dropping the number of its volunteers to 10.
PILOT ROCK — Three volunteer firefighters have resigned from the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District amid allegations that Pilot Rock Fire Capt. Brian Hemphill has retaliated against them for bringing forth concerns about his revoked certifications and criminal history.
"They've been retaliated against by Hemphill," Equity on Fire co-founder Lauren Andrade said. "They couldn't get shifts and had their responsibilities taken away."
Andrade said some of the firefighters who resigned have intentions to sue the fire department for its continued employment of Hemphill and its lack of action in the face of his retaliation against firefighters.
Among the resignations were two officers and one firefighter, Pendleton, and Pilot Rock Fire Chief Jim Critchley said, which has left the PRFD without a full stable of leadership. Their reason for leaving, Critchley said, was more complicated than the story Equity on Fire laid out.
"The resignations were because they didn't feel they were wanted," Critchley said. "It wasn't a specific event, it was that they didn't feel like they were wanted. Pilot Rock Fire Department wants people that will focus on the community in order to help the community."
The three resignations have left the fire protection district with 10 volunteer firefighters to draw from, but Critchley said he was not concerned, as three other community members already have asked to either be reinstated or start working in the PRFD.
"We lost personnel that had skills that we were using and that we appreciated, we'll have to train to build those skills back up," Critchley said. "It's a volunteer group though, and turnover is part of the fire service, especially the volunteer fire service."
Critchley said he does not anticipate that the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District will be under strength for long, as its board of directors voted on two applications Tuesday, March 7, and will continue to process more into the next few weeks. Once the lost personnel has been lost, he said, training can begin again and it won't be long until the fire district is back to full strength.
It's all a veiled opportunity for change, Critchley explained, as it has long been his perspective that Pilot Rock Fire District could do with bringing up national firefighting standards in training and coordination.
"I don't want to make the Pilot Rock Fire District into Pendleton 2.0," Critchley said. "Pilot Rock has a lot of pride in its fire department and I want to maintain that. I'm just trying to provide a framework that they can grow into that will bring them in line with national standards while still deciding what is best for them."
Battling with Equity on Fire is not something Critchley said he wanted, as he said he supports their organizational mission on paper, but he said he believes it is operating with a fundamentally false set of facts when it comes to the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District.
"I understand why they're doing what they're doing," Critchley said. "I'm disappointed that they still don't have the correct information."
