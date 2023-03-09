Pilot Rock Fire
Reilly Miller, center, walks through proper fitment of an air system with a pair of recruits, March 10, 2022, during a training session at the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District station in Pilot Rock. Two officers and one firefighter have from the district as of March 2023, dropping the number of its volunteers to 10.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

PILOT ROCK — Three volunteer firefighters have resigned from the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District amid allegations that Pilot Rock Fire Capt. Brian Hemphill has retaliated against them for bringing forth concerns about his revoked certifications and criminal history.

"They've been retaliated against by Hemphill," Equity on Fire co-founder Lauren Andrade said. "They couldn't get shifts and had their responsibilities taken away."

