LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced its Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Athletes of the Week on Monday, April 12, and once again Eastern Oregon University had multiple athletes make the weekly list.
A trio of athletes — Max McCullough for men’s basketball, Kiley McMurtrey for volleyball and Cody Milmine for men’s outdoor track — brought home the weekly awards for EOU.
For McCullough, this is his second weekly award for the 2020-21 season. Last weekend, he had a pair of 20-point games as the Mountaineers split their conference home opening series against Oregon Tech. On Friday, April 9, he had 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. In the Saturday, April 10, contest, McCullough scored 28 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer that lifted EOU past OIT at the buzzer for the 90-87 win. He shot 11-for–19 in the win to go along with seven boards and seven assists.
McMurtrey picks up her fourth CCC Volleyball Defender of the Week honor for the spring season. She once again anchored the back row for the EOU defense last weekend, as they earned a runner-up finish in the CCC volleyball tournament. On April 9, she posted 12 digs in the Mountaineers’ sweep of Bushnell in the semifinals. In the championship match against Corban, she tallied 26 digs and had a service ace.
Milmine picks up his second CCC weekly honor for the year and his first for the outdoor season. He was named Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week after posting a top five finish in the 100-meter dash at the War XIV Invitational. He placed fifth running a time of 10.84 seconds. His time is the fifth fastest in program history for the outdoor season.
(0) comments
