Officiating is often a thankless job, but Saturday night, veteran referee George Gillette felt the love.
Gillette has officiated basketball, football and baseball for going on 50 years. Before tipoff of the Blue Mountain Conference championship boys basketball game between Heppner and Union, Gillette heard his name called over the loudspeaker. Heppner High School Athletic Director Greg Grant held the microphone. As Gillette approached, Grant informed spectators of the Milton-Freewater man’s solid history as a three-sport official. Gillette accepted a wooden box containing a silver whistle and a metal plate inscribed with the words “Presented to Mr. George Gillette in appreciation of your years of dedication to high school athletics.”
Gillette stood at center court looking dazed, as spectators, officials and players gave him a standing ovation. His wife, Dominie Heiser, stood nearby applauding and looking delighted at the flummoxed condition of her spouse.
Those who know Gillette, who also runs Milton-Freewater’s municipal golf course, say he knows his way around a basketball court, football field and baseball diamond. Rules for the three sports are embedded firmly inside Gillette’s brain.
Gillette, 68, began refereeing baseball at age 18 after being talked into it by his brother, Pat. He said he instantly loved it and started officiating basketball and football, too. As a man in stripes, he happily whistled fouls on the hardwood and illegal blocks on the gridiron. He called balls and strikes from behind the plate.
Gillette knew most of the rules since he played baseball and football at Mac-Hi and football at Whitman College. In 1972, he attended school to become a professional umpire. Over the years, he worked five state championship football games, two state baseball finals and at least eight state basketball championships.
These days, Gillette serves as commissioner of the Blue Mountain Basketball Officials Association. He’s the guy who schedules the other officials and evaluates their performance. The latter duty is what brought him to Saturday night’s game.
After being honored, Gillette talked about his decades as an official.
“It’s something that becomes ingrained,” he said. “You either like it or you don’t.”
Athletes often approach him years later after recognizing him as an official.
“When someone comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, aren’t you a referee,’ I kind of cringe,” he said, “because I hope its going to be positive.” It usually is.
He said still loves the job, though being an official is harder now in some ways, such as more negativity and involvement from spectators. He doesn’t internalize it. Brian Freels, who officiates football and basketball with Gillette, said coaches’ tantrums and fans’ comments roll right off Gillette.
“He doesn’t lose his temper,” Freels said. “He keeps his composure.”
Gillette said he gets the usual taunts about bad eyesight when fans disagree with a call, but he usually keeps cool and suppresses sizzling one-liners that come to mind. Occasionally, he must have a spectator removed from the venue.
Freels, who remembers Gillette officiating some of his own high school basketball games in Enterprise, said the award needed to happen.
“George is working on his 50th year of officiating,” he said. “We wanted to recognize this guy for his endless hours and endless miles.”
Grant, who originated the idea, said it came to him while speaking last March at a memorial service for longtime official Bill Zyph.
“I thought, why do we wait around and talk about people after they’re not around anymore,” he said. “We need to take the time now to thank them for what they did.”
Grant added a shout out to all officials.
“Officials are a group that has been under-appreciated,” he said. “Their ranks are dwindling.”
Gillette said he plans to stop officiating when his performance starts to flag.
“None of us want to continue to officiate when we’re an embarrassment to the game and the kids we officiate for,” he said. “You just hope you can figure out when that time comes.”
Apparently, the time hasn’t come yet, judging by his fans.
“The words servant leadership come to mind,” said Heppner High School Principal Matt Combe. “He often officiates freshmen and other lower level games.”
“He’s super-meticulous and always at the top of what he’s doing,” said Weston-Athena Athletic Director Shawn White. “He’s a consummate professional.”
