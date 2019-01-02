Three women were rescued New Year's Day after the vehicle they were riding in got stuck in the snow on Indian Lake Road, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Lynette Minthorn, of Pendleton, was driving her Jeep Liberty about 1.5 miles west of Indian Lake when it became stuck in the middle of the road. Minthorn called 911 to report the incident about 3:50 p.m.
Minthorn said that neither she or her two passengers — Chelsea Hallam and Cecilia Hoffman — were dressed for the cold weather, although the Jeep had plenty of gas.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue volunteers Bob English and Eric Skaggs responded to the scene after a local tow company declined the job because of poor road conditions, the sheriff's office said.
English and Skaggs were able to reach the stranded Jeep at about 6:20 p.m. with a Utility Task Vehicle (side by side) that the pair towed to the area with a search and rescue vehicle. The side by side is equipped with snow tracks.
The women were transported from the scene via the side by side. All were in good condition, and later taken to Pendleton at their request.
