For the Nycz family, everything about having a baby is multiplied by three.
Three times the diaper changes. Three times the adorable little fingers and toes. Three times the exhaustion. Three times the sweet, sleepy smiles.
That's life with newborn triplets.
"It's been quite the adventure," Josh Nycz said.
Josh and his wife Tammy brought Amilia, Rylee and Alexander (Xander for short) home last week. The triplets were born March 11, but at less than 3 pounds each needed to spend some time in the NICU at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland before coming home to Hermiston.
Triplets are unusual — less than one-tenth of one percent of live births in the United States. These particular triplets are even more unusual. Amilia and Rylee are identical twins, split from the same egg, while Xander was born at the same time but came from a second egg.
The ultrasound technician who discovered they were having multiples said he had never seen triplets in 23 years of performing ultrasounds. The news they would be welcoming three children at once into their family came as a shock.
"She cried and I laughed hysterically," Josh said.
"I'm still crying," Tammy quipped.
Tammy has two children, ages 19 and 20, from a previous relationship, but she said having triplets at age 39 is like "starting all over again."
There are challenges that didn't come with having one child at a time. Some of it is financial — even simple things like the $25 fee for a birth certificate is three times as much. The family is also using an average of 30 diapers a day, and is already going through an entire can of special "preemie" formula per day.
"Everything is tripled," Tammy said.
There are also logistical challenges. Neither of the family's cars can fit three car seats, so they have to take both cars every time they go to the doctor. Josh said parents of multiples they have befriended in online forums have given them a lot of good tips and life hacks, such as the information that the Honda Odyssey is currently the only van on the market that has more than two seats equipped to handle a car seat.
For now, they haven't tackled going grocery shopping together.
"They would take up three carts by themselves, and then how do we push all of them?" Tammy said.
They have taken the triplets to Good Shepherd Women's Center for checkups, however. Josh said it's fun seeing people do a double take and ask if they had three babies all at once.
"I say, 'Actually it was buy one get two free,'" he said.
At home, trying to feed all three kids every three hours can be a challenge. Both parents were feeling drained Wednesday afternoon after the babies' most sleepless night yet. The couple grew up in the Hermiston area and are extremely grateful that the triplets' aunts, uncles, cousins, half siblings and grandparents have all been a regular presence at the house so far.
Family and friends also stepped up before the children were born as Tammy ended up on strict bed rest at Legacy Emanual from January to the triplets' birth in March, and as Tammy and Josh spent time with the infants while they were in intensive care.
"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and with these three it's absolutely true," Josh said.
Josh and Tammy have taken to heart the advice they have read from other parents of multiples about the importance of helping them each develop their own identity as they grow. They plan to make sure the children have separate teachers throughout school, and are able to choose different extracurricular activities than their siblings if desired.
It might be a little harder for the identical twins — right now Rylee and Amilia are distinguishable only by a very small birthmark on Rylee's eyelid — but Tammy said each of them is already developing their own personality. Xander, for example, is the only one of the three who likes car rides, and overall he has a more "chill" personality while the girls "are more drama."
While having triplets comes with challenges, Josh said he and Tammy never considered backing down after they got the news, and they are excited to see what the future holds.
"I can't wait to teach them to fish, or ride a bike," he said.
