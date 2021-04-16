SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments to the Oregon Senate for confirmation and three Umatilla County residents are up for consideration.
Kristin Williams, an Athena librarian, was appointed to a four-year term on the state library board. Jennifer Currin, a Pendleton attorney, was reappointed to a four-year term on the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, and John Scanlan, a Pendleton teacher, was appointed to the Public Employees Retirement Board.
“State board and commission members bring a diverse set of backgrounds and life experiences to address the wide range of issues currently facing state government," Brown said in a press release. "Their contributions help lead to policies and strategies that better enable us to serve and represent all Oregonians, especially as we continue to mitigate ongoing crises. I appreciate the willingness of all these nominees to serve our great state and help make Oregon better for all those who call it home.”
The Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the nominations the week of May 10.
