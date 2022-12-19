TiffanieAndrews_010.jpg
Artist Tiffanie Andrews pulls out her camera Dec. 5, 2022, to capture the landscape in the Blue Mountains near Adams.

PENDLETON — Artist Tiffanie Andrews ventured into the Blue Mountains and valleys to capture the land’s placid and spatial wildernesses.

Part of the journey in landscape painting and photography is having to develop a connection to the natural world.

TiffanieAndrews_003.jpg
Artist Tiffanie Andrews takes a photo Dec. 5, 2022, surrounded by the white fog of the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_009.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews takes in the scenery Dec. 5, 2022, in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_005.jpg
Artist Tiffanie Andrews cross-country skis with her dogs Dec. 5, 2022, up the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_001.jpg
Tiffanie Andrews's husband, Jeff Andrews, walks to the side of the trail Dec. 5, 2022, to scope out the area in the Blue Mountains near Adams. Jeff enjoys accompanying his wife during their hikes.
TiffanieAndrews_002.jpg
Tiffanie Andrew’s three English pointers run ahead on the hiking trail Dec. 5, 2022, and disappear into the fog in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_007.jpg
Teasels stand frozen and covered with snow Dec. 5, 2022, in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_008.jpg
Artist Tiffanie Andrews skis down the hill Dec. 5, 2022, when returning back to her car from the hike in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_004.jpg
Snow covers the hiking trail and trees Dec. 5, 2022, in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
TiffanieAndrews_006.jpg
Artist Tiffanie Andrews scans the mountainside Dec. 5, 2022, to photograph her surroundings in the Blue Mountains near Adams.
Photographer/Reporter

Yasser Marte is a photographer/reporter for East Oregonian. Documents and reports on Arts & Culture, protests, social issues and politics. Make sure to follow him on Instagram @yassermarte

