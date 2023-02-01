PENDLETON — A tip from a Pendleton resident led police to recover a stolen car and .22 caliber handgun this week, and make a pair of arrests in the case.
Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the case started with a call for service Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2:30 p.m.
"A citizen reported a motor vehicle dropped off in a neighbor's driveway from which two young occupants ran away," he said. "He deemed their flight suspicious, so he contacted us."
Police responded and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from College Place. The tipster's description of the occupants led investigating officers to the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Street, where they arrested Kiefer Duane Robison, 19, with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a weapon and conspiracy. He also faces a felony probation violation.
Police also arrested Isabelle Sheoships, 18, was his accomplice.
Robison was in custody Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Seoships had been released, but was rearrested Jan. 31, Byram said.
"The handgun had been reported stolen," he said. "Charges are pending in circuit court."
Byram was grateful to the resident who first tipped off the police.
“We need the citizenry to report suspicious things to us so we can check them out,” he said. "Most reports end up not being criminal, but responding isn't a waste of time. Without the initial report, nothing would have happened in this case."
