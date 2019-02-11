Echo School District has an unofficial policy: If it’s nice enough to go sledding, it’s nice enough to go to school.
Superintendent Raymon Smith said teachers have often jokingly said something similar to students on snowy days where school has not been canceled. On Monday and Tuesday, when most districts in the region told their students to stay home, Echo students were in the classroom.
Smith said he and district transportation supervisor Bob McSpadden make the decision, usually the day of school, after determining if students can safely get there.
“I was up at 4 a.m. driving roads, he was out there at 5,” Smith said. “We monitor whether the conditions are doing what they’re supposed to, and if they will improve or not during the day.”
He said there have been a few families that haven’t sent their children to school, but attendance hasn’t been significantly decreased due to the snow. There are several families who send their children to school in Echo from other districts, Smith said, and they encourage those people not to drive too fast in order to get their kids to school.
“We tell parents, we understand if you’re going to be a bit late,” he said. “Just take your time.”
Unlike Echo, most Umatilla and Morrow County districts canceled school on Tuesday, the result of another round of snow and inclement weather the previous day. Districts are now rearranging their schedules to accommodate the weather, and making sure students reach the number of required hours for the school year.
Hermiston School District has had two snow days so far this school year, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Tuesday, Feb. 12. Students will make up the first day this Friday, Feb. 15, which was initially scheduled to be a teacher workday. That teacher workday will now get added on to the end of the school year for staff members.
Hermiston Superintendent Tricia Mooney said many people are involved in the decision about whether to keep school open, including her, other administrators, and Mid-Columbia Bus Company employees.
She said students have to meet a certain number of instructional hours each year, but the make-up process for schools has changed recently.
“Until two years ago, the district could count up to 14 hours of snow days as instructional hours, and that’s gone away,” she said. There is a tiered system, but she said students have to have about 990 instructional hours each year to be in compliance. There are some make-up days built into the calendar, such as this Friday, but she said if there are more canceled days, they may have to add days to the end of the school year.
Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch said they look at several things before making a decision on whether to cancel: current conditions, 12- and 24-hour forecasts, and whether buses, parents, and staff can safely transport students.
They look at whether the campus is safe, including parking lots and outside areas, and whether they have enough information to make a call the night before, instead of the morning of school.
Fritsch said the district will talk to the bus company around 4:30 or 5 a.m., and drive routes and make campus visits. They will gather information about conditions in different areas of the city, and then district administration will make a decision.
Mooney said they want students to be safe, and sometimes that means being in school even in snow.
“We keep in mind that school is a warm place, and a place where they can get two meals a day,” she said. “So we want to get them there, because often, it’s the safest place for them to be.”
