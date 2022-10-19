George Oblisk, left, and Sally Geissel, right, of Athena, survey their tomatoes Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The warm fall has allowed tomatoes and grapes ripen, but more seasonal weather is coming Oct. 22 and 23.
ATHENA — Gardeners, grape and grain growers have enjoyed the warm fall weather in Northeastern Oregon, but the unusual warmth is about to end, according to the National Weather Service.
“Our tomatoes typically would have frozen by now,” backyard gardener George Oblisk of Athena said. “We’re usually left with a lot of green tomatoes, but this year we’re still gathering ripe ones. We hope the weather holds this week. We’ll quit watering them to hasten ripening.”
The NWS forecast near-record high temperatures in the 70s to 80s for the region through Oct. 20, with lows in the 30s to 40s with dry conditions and sunny skies, with areas of haze and smoke.
For Oct. 21-24, however, the Weather Service predicted highs would drop 15 to 20 degrees, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s to 60s, and overnight lows in the 20s to 30s. Showers and mountain snow are likely, and strong winds with gusts of 35 to 45 mph.
Obelisk and wife Sally Geissel sliced just-ripened tomatoes onto their pizza for half-time during the Seahawks-Cardinals game Oct. 16. Athena’s elevation is more than 1,700 feet, so killing frost is not unusual in October.
Wheat and cattle rancher Tim Leber, Geissel’s son-in-law, was seeding into dust west of Umapine on Tues., Oct. 18.
“There’s good moisture seep,” he said, “but dusty on top. We were blessed with rain in the spring and blessed with price at harvest.”
Leber is optimistically applying more than average fertilizer as he seeds, in hopes of another wet, {span}La Niña{/span} year. His contract seeding near Woodpecker Truck, Pendleton, might be interrupted by rain next week.
Cider and winemaker Mike Sharon of Milton-Freewater said October has been incredible.
“Everything is coming around nicely,” he said. “Most growers are happy. We’re hoping for no frost through the end of October.”
In early October, Sharon had been concerned warm fall weather might not hold long enough for Walla Walla Valley grapes to ripen. Cool and wet spring conditions had stunted the crop. Walla Walla lies at 942 feet.
“We’re already getting in our syrah and grenache (grapes),” Sharon said, adding they expect 15 tons of cabernet sauvignon.
The NWS in Pendleton issued a special weather statement Oct. 17, forecasting arrival of cool, wet, fall-like conditions for the coming weekend.
The advisory said a strong frontal system later in the week is bringing colder temperatures, breezy winds and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions should experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will drop between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Oct. 22 and 23. A cooling trend should continue through the remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central Oregon. The public should prepare for more typical late-October conditions, the service said.
