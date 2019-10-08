PENDLETON — Investigators are not able to pin down just what started the blaze Sept. 29 that destroyed a downtown Pendleton building. Pendleton assistant fire chief Shawn Penninger said the damage is too extensive to reach a definitive conclusion.
“The best I can tell you is it looks to be accidental and possibly electrical in nature,” he said, and the official ruling is “undetermined.”
The fire burned down almost everything at 342 S.W. First St., home to the second-hand business We Sell Stuff. Penninger explained the lack of physical evidence after a fire means investigators turn to witnesses, particularly from the first crew at the scene. And in this case, from Penninger, who was there four hours or more.
Fire behaves in certain ways, he said. Finding several ignition points of a fire, for example, would raise red flags. But he said nothing about the fire at We Sell Stuff appeared suspicious.
In a news release Monday afternoon, Penninger reiterated the undetermined finding. He reported investigators from insurance companies will assist with heavy equipment and additional resources at the scene in the coming weeks.
He also stated the investigation is open and the fire department will report new developments.
Penninger said any controversy about who may have lived in the second story apartment above the store is irrelevant to the investigation. The building was old and sometime ago grandfathered into the code, Penninger said, so there was nothing illegal about people staying there.
Laura Thornton said she lived in the apartment as the store’s manager for the last three years and lost everything she owned in the fire.
We Sell Stuff owner Greg Dixson maintained Thornton kept watch on the place at night, but she laundered her clothes and bathed at his home.
“No, I wouldn’t say she was living there,” he said, but he is aware she is upset with him. He said he heard about that because she and her significant other live at his home now for free.
Dixson said he is sure the fire started with a faulty electrical outlet, one he had problems with in the past.
“I thought I had fixed it,” he said. “Apparently not.”
His main concern remains how to restart his business. He said he has two trucks with perhaps $4,000-$5,000 worth of goods, but he needs a place to sell them.
Building owner Henry Lorenzen said he has yet to decide what to do. He said he has secured the building, per city law, which also gives him 60 days to provide the city manager a letter on whether he will demolish the building or rebuild. Before he can decide, Lorenzen said, he needs to hear from insurance inspectors and the like.
The building lies within Pendleton’s urban renewal district, which under city code means he has six months from the date of the fire to start demolition, repairs or replacement and 12 months in all to finish. However, the code also allows building owners and managers to seek extensions from the city manager.
