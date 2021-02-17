HERMISTON — Total crime rates in Hermiston declined in 2020 while violent crime rates were higher than the city’s 10-year average, according to an annual report from the Hermiston Police Department released last week.
The rate of all crimes dropped 24% from average rates, with 493 total crimes committed in 2020 compared to the 10-year average of 647. Violent crime, however, increased by 12% in 2020, with 38 crimes committed to the 10-year average 34, according to the report.
Total reported homicides, rape and arson crimes each increased in 2020, while aggravated assault, larceny, burglary and auto theft declined. Robbery rates did not change in 2020, according to the report.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the coronavirus pandemic was a driving factor for last year’s crime statistics.
“We were expecting to see an increase in person crimes, mainly due to financial stress or whatever stressors people have had as a result of the pandemic,” Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said of violent crime rates. “But we also anticipated seeing a drop in burglary especially just because we knew people were more likely to be at home.”
Edmiston said one of the most alarming trends last year was the increase in rape crimes. There were eight reported incidents of rape in Hermiston in 2020, which is double the 10-year average.
“It’s outside the range of what we would normally see,” he said. “That is a particular category we’re going to continue to watch, especially after this first quarter of 2021, to see where we’re at. Obviously, one rape is one rape too many.”
The report also notes several significant cases throughout the year, including the death of Jordan Crandall, who police learned was killed in Hermiston after a “disagreement with associates.”
Crandall’s body was discovered in Umatilla County in March 2020, outside Hermiston, off {span}Alpine Drive near Punkin Center Road. But as the investigation unfolded, Edmiston said, it became clear that Crandall had been killed in the city and that his body had been “dumped” at the location where he was eventually found.
The case has been presented to the district attorney’s office, where charges are pending, the report said. No arrests have been made so far, Edmiston said.
Edmiston said he is “optimistic” charges will be placed on at least one of the individuals in the case.
The report also detailed the murder of Jesus “Eli” Lopez, whose body was found after he was murdered in his family’s garage, the report said. With virtually no evidence at the scene and few clues, police said the murder initially lacked an obvious motive.
After investigating the murder for months with what police called “high-tech investigative methods and cutting-edge forensic techniques,” detectives identified the killer, who is in custody out of state awaiting extradition to Umatilla County.
Edmiston said that these techniques, as well as “low-tech, beating the ground” traditional investigative techniques, allowed detectives to tie the person in custody to several communities in Southeast Washington and Eastern Oregon, which eventually led to the arrest.
Edmiston said the investigation is ongoing in the district attorney’s office, and that he doesn’t know when the suspect might be extradited to Umatilla County. He declined to name the suspect or provide any details about how they may be connected to Lopez.
Hermiston detectives are still investigating the disappearance of Graciela Garcia, the report said. Garcia went missing in November 2019.
Police have devoted much time and resources to the investigation, which has been assisted by the Oregon State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but they “are still diligently following leads in this case as they become available,” the report said.
The police department also released its annual patrol statistics in the report.
Nearly all patrol statistics in 2020 were below average rates for the last 10 years, including total incidents, calls for service, traffic stops, case investigations, arrests and citations. The most significant declines came with arrests, which declined by a total of 37%, according to the report.
Edmiston said the department was anticipating overall declines in patrol statistics because they were requesting that officers be less “proactive” because of the pandemic.
“Aside from (maintaining) physical distancing, people who are cooped up for long periods of time can be a little more on edge,” Edmiston said. “The last thing that someone wants is to be pulled over by an officer for whatever the case may be.”
The only patrol statistic to not decline was officer initiated activity, which had no change, according to the report.
The department investigated several types of crimes in 2020, the report said, including homicide, armed robbery, sexual assault, child sexual and physical abuse, online sexual exploitation, human trafficking, financial crimes like embezzlement, fraud and forgery, and residential or commercial burglaries. Some cases required forensic interviews and polygraph examinations, the report said.
In 2020, the department received a total of $43,575 in grant funds for “specific programs,” training, and for officers working overtime, the report said. Most of the funding came from the Rotary International Club, Kiwanis International Club and other community partners for the department’s Christmas Express program, which collectively contributed $30,200.
