MISSION — The 3,000-pound killer whale totem was the focal point of a one-day exhibition at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute near Pendleton, but the message behind the totem was far larger:
Saving the orcas means saving salmon, and saving salmon means saving ourselves. And doing that requires removing the dams on the Snake River.
Kat Brigham, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, put it this way: “We have to take care of the land, the water and air. And it hasn’t been taken care of very well.”
Tamastslikt hosted two related outdoor events on Saturday, May 14, to draw attention to the extinction crisis facing Pacific Northwest salmon and orcas and build support for the Indigenous-led movement to remove the lower Snake River dams.
Brothers Doug James and Jewell James, master carvers of the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation, led a presentation that afternoon on the art and cultural aspects of totem pole carving. Bobbie Connor, director of Tamastslikt, said dozens of people attended the event.
The totem pole’s journey began earlier this month from Bellingham, Washington, with stops across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The inspiration for the totem’s journey comes from the story of Tahlequah, the southern resident orca, whose “tour of grief” captivated global audiences in 2018 when she carried her deceased baby calf 1,000 miles across 17 days.
And the evening featured “Whale People: Protectors of the Sea,” an immersive video presentation on the plight of Northwest salmon and orcas. Connor said Pendleton and Eugene were the only two stops on the totem’s journey to also have the “Whale People” exhibit, which began with an innovation and addresses from the Jameses and officials with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The event was in the works for a while, Brigham told the crowd of 25 or so, and explained how tribal people view life as connected. Taking care of the environment and natural resources, she said, ensures our survival.
Cor Sams, member of the CTUIR Board of Trustees and chair of the tribes’ fish and wildlife committee, told the audience about the tribes’ long connection to salmon.
“In our creation story the salmon gave up its heart so we can live,” she said, and in turn, the people would care for the salmon. Policymakers, then, she said, have the duty to speak on behalf of the salmon.
But breaching the Snake River dams carries consequences for irrigators and the power grid, she said, and the goal of removing those dams is to continue to meet all the needs the dams now provide.
Teegan Herrera, chair of the CTUIR Junior Youth Leadership Council, was direct in his assessment: “Salmon extinction is not an option. Not for us and not for the orca.”
Lummi elder Doug James at the mic said Tahlequah was sending a message about what is happening to the environment.
“If one species dies it affects everything,” he said. “There’s a chain reaction.”
He said it was up to people now to preserve the world for the next generation and save “our relative, salmon.” The staple of tribal people throughout the Columbia River Basin, Doug James said salmon are like the canary in the mine shaft, and like Tahlequah, the salmon are trying to tell us something as well.
Doug James’ wife, Siam’elwit, also addressed the audience. She said rivers across the Unites States are drying up, furthering the loss of salmon. Indigenous people have the right to speak up, she said, and to work for unity to restore what has been lost.
Jewel James during the ceremony said environmental degradation is nothing new. Tribes along the Snake River during the Oregon Trail pointed out the waste the pioneers left in their wake, he said, and Indigenous people have been bearing the brunt of that since.
“Name the social economic ill,” he said, “and it’s always worse in Indian Country.”
And now, he said, it’s about calling other groups to stand up behind tribes as they push for dam removal on the Snake River.
