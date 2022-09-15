PENDLETON — The crowds at the Pendleton Round-Up are bound to take on a certain hue Thursday, Sept. 15.

That’s when the local Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign takes the spotlight to encourage rodeo participants and visitors to wear pink to show their support for local breast cancer patients and survivors. The event raises awareness of breast cancer and money for local organizations aiding its victims. This year is the 16th anniversary of TETWP day.

