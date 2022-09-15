PENDLETON — The crowds at the Pendleton Round-Up are bound to take on a certain hue Thursday, Sept. 15.
That’s when the local Tough Enough To Wear Pink campaign takes the spotlight to encourage rodeo participants and visitors to wear pink to show their support for local breast cancer patients and survivors. The event raises awareness of breast cancer and money for local organizations aiding its victims. This year is the 16th anniversary of TETWP day.
“We really appreciate when rodeo contestants and fans show their support of TETWP and breast cancer patients and survivors by wearing pink on Thursday of Round-Up,” said Casey White-Zollman, co-chair of the TETWP campaign. “It means so much to our survivors and their families when they walk out into that arena and see a sea of pink awash in the stands. Breast cancer is tough, but these survivors have shown how resilient they are and our rodeo community being tough enough to wear pink gives them even more support as they continue to recover.”
Tough Enough To Wear Pink donates 100% of campaign proceeds to three local organizations supporting patients and survivors: CHI St. Anthony Hospital’s Cancer Clinic, the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network and the Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program.
The hospital’s cancer clinic provides breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, post-op camisoles, lymphedema sleeves, pads and gloves, mastectomy swimwear, wigs, financial help and mileage reimbursement for cancer patients. The Eastern Oregon Cancer Network provides housing for those unable to afford constant travel between radiation therapy appointments. The Kickin’ Cancer New Beginnings program provides free massage, personal training and Pilates classes for recovering patients up to 10 years in remission.
The 2021 campaign raised $28,000 for these local organizations.
This year’s event at the Round-Up is to feature an arena presentation paying tribute to survivors with a special video presentation on the big screen. Local cancer survivors are slated to take to the field following the first Indian Relay Race. The Round-Up Court and Happy Canyon princesses are also to participate in the presentation.
TETWP raises awareness and funds for the campaign at its two booths in the Round-Up Grounds as well. Marked out by bright pink tents, these booths collect donations and sell TETWP merchandise, including the commemorative 2022 TETWP pin and T-shirts. Raffle tickets also are on sale to win a custom cowboy hat from Pendleton Hat Company, jewelry from Montana Silversmiths and a gift certificate from Pendleton Tire Factory. Raffle drawings are later in the afternoon toward the end of the rodeo Sept. 15. Round-Up visitors will receive free pink beads upon entering the grounds that day.
TETWP wouldn’t be possible without the support of its generous sponsors throughout the community.
“Our sponsors are amazing,” said Jill Gregg, co-chair of TETWP. “Their support is critical to the success of our campaign. We also appreciate the many retail stores throughout Pendleton that sell the commemorative TETWP pins for us. We really have a remarkable and supportive community.”
